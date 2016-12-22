Teva :  Israeli drugmaker fined $519m in US for foreign bribes

The case included bribes by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to a "high-ranking Russian government" official who used his authority to boost sales of one Teva drug, resulting in more than $200 million in illicit profits for Teva and about $65 million for the Russian official, the Justice Department said.

