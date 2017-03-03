Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkey claims Berlin working against referendum to expand President's powers

Ankara and Berlin were locked in acrimony Friday after the cancellation of rallies in Germany ahead of a referendum on whether to expand President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's powers.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim was a guest speaker at a pro-referendum event in the German town of Oberhausen, in February 2017 play

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim was a guest speaker at a pro-referendum event in the German town of Oberhausen, in February 2017

(AFP/File)

In Germany Lawmakers urge Turkey to free Die Welt journalist
Erdogan Turkey President 'not welcome' to campaign in Austria
Boosting Erdogan powers will make 'strong Turkey': PM
Erdogan Turkish president says paper to pay 'price' over controversial report
Turkey jails German journalist on terrorism charges
In Turkey Largest coup trial opens with 330 suspects
In Syria Turkish-backed rebels seize villages from Kurds
Recep Tayyip Erdogan German local authorities halt rallies in support of the expansion of President's powers
Recep Tayyip Erdogan Pro-Kurd party rallies against boosting Turkey President's powers
In Turkey Berlin calls in Turkish envoy over jailing of German journalist

Ankara and Berlin were locked in acrimony Friday after the cancellation of rallies in Germany ahead of a referendum on whether to expand President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's powers.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel rejected Ankara's accusations that her government had a hand in scrapping the rallies in two German towns in support of Erdogan's bid.

Turks vote April 16 on whether to create a presidential system that Ankara says will ensure political stability, but which critics argue will herald one-man rule by Erdogan, Turkey's strongman leader.

Ahead of the referendum, Turkish politicians' trips to Germany have sparked controversy, notably a rally by Prime Minister Binali Yildirim in the western city of Oberhausen to garner support for a "Yes" vote.

And on Thursday, several local authorities blocked rallies by two more Turkish ministers, prompting a furious response from Ankara which promptly summoned the German envoy to protest.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wants to create a presidential system that critics argue will herald one-man rule play

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wants to create a presidential system that critics argue will herald one-man rule

(AFP)

"They don't want Turkey to campaign here, they are working for a 'No'," Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters in the Turkish capital on Friday.

"They want to get in the way of a strong Turkey."

But the German government denied having anything to do with the municipal decision to block the rallies.

"That is a decision the federal government has absolutely no influence on... because it falls under local or state jurisdiction on which we have zero influence," said foreign ministry spokesman Martin Schaefer.

Bomb threat

Merkel said the decisions were "taken by municipalities, and as a matter of principle, we apply freedom of expression in Germany".

Vienna has also said it would not allow any campaign-related events.

The Turkish and German foreign ministers have spoken by phone, a senior Turkish official said without giving further detail.

The area around the town hall of Gaggenau, southwestern Germany, is cordoned off on March 3, 2017 play

The area around the town hall of Gaggenau, southwestern Germany, is cordoned off on March 3, 2017

(dpa/AFP)

As the political fallout continued, the western German town of Gaggenau which cancelled a rally by Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said it received a bomb threat early Friday.

"The caller cited the cancellation of the event with the Turkish justice minister as a reason," local official Dieter Spannagel told AFP.

Bozdag had been due to meet the Turkish community there on Thursday, but cancelled his address after the Gaggenau authorities withdrew their consent for the Union of European Turkish Democrats (UETD) to use the hall, citing capacity problems.

Cologne city authorities also withdrew permission for the UETD to use a hall on Sunday for a speech by Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci. But Zeybekci said he would still go ahead with the visit.

"Even if they don't allow (it), I will go from house-to-house to meet with our citizens in Germany," he was quoted as saying by the state-run Anadolu news agency.

Germany is home to the biggest population of Turks outside Turkey, with around three million in the country play

Germany is home to the biggest population of Turks outside Turkey, with around three million in the country

(AFP/File)

Cavusoglu accused German officials of failing to "honour democracy" and of allowing "terrorists" from the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party to speak but denying the same right to Erdogan.

In response, a spokeswoman for Merkel said permits for rallies were only issued by local authorities and that freedom of opinion should be valued by both countries.

"The referendum is a domestic issue for Turkey," Ulrike Demmer said, adding: "Freedom of opinion ... should be respected" both in Turkey and in Germany.

'Learn how to behave'

Tensions have erupted previously over German criticism of the crackdown in Turkey following last year's failed coup, which has seen more than 100,000 people arrested, dismissed or sacked for alleged links to the plotters or to Kurdish militants.

Tempers on Monday flared again after 43-year-old Deniz Yucel, a correspondent for Germany's Die Welt daily, was charged by an Istanbul court with spreading terrorist propaganda and inciting hatred.

Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag scrapped a meeting with his German counterpart after the cancellation of the pro-referendum rally in Gaggenau play

Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag scrapped a meeting with his German counterpart after the cancellation of the pro-referendum rally in Gaggenau

(AFP/File)

A dual national, he has been held in prison since February 18, with Germany's Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel saying the case would make "everything harder" for Turkish-German relations.

After Thursday's developments, an irate Cavusoglu warned Germany, which is facing elections later this year, it would "need to learn how to behave towards Turkey" if Berlin wanted to maintain ties.

Merkel defended Germany's criticism over media freedom.

"I also think that it was right of us to criticise any restrictions on press freedom," she stressed.

But the German foreign ministry spokesman called for calm.

"It's in no one's interest... to cut off dialogue, to talk only through the media or to fall into open confrontation," Schaefer said.

Germany is home to the biggest population of Turks outside Turkey with around three million in the country of Turkish origin, the legacy of a massive "guest worker" programme in the 1960s-70s.

burs-raz/fo/jm

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Donald Trump US President, others nominated for Nobel Peace Prizebullet
2 Kim Jong-Nam Malaysia to free North Korean arrested in assassinationbullet
3 Sergei Polunin Dancing with demons: ballet star bares allbullet

World

Tunisian children perform on Mount Sammama, as part of a project by the Jabal Theatre to use traditional culture and drama to combat the appeal of jihadist ideology
Al-Qaeda Upstaging jihad in Tunisia's impoverished mountains
Bike rental costs can be as low as 1 yuan (15 US cents) per hour and the bikes can be left anywhere for the next user to come along
In China Shared bikes grind Shanghai's gears
A bellboy stands outside UK street artist Banksy's newly-opened Walled Off hotel in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, on March 3, 2017
Banksy Artist opens Walled Off Hotel in Bethlehem
Sex workers demonstrate in front of Ukraine's parliament in Kiev on March 3, 2017
In Ukraine Sex workers march demanding legalisation