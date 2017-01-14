In Poland President signs disputed 2017 budget

The Polish president has signed the disputed 2017 budget at the centre of an unprecedented parliamentary sit-in.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Poland's President Andrzej Duda signed into law a 2017 budget disputed as illegal by opposition MPs in parliament on January 13, 2017 play

Poland's President Andrzej Duda signed into law a 2017 budget disputed as illegal by opposition MPs in parliament on January 13, 2017

(AFP/File)

Trump Poland to President-elect: improved Russia ties must not harm us
Human Rights Watch Body's report warns Trump-style populism threatens democracy
Roman Herzog Former German president dies aged 82
In Poland Deep freeze claims 6 more victims
In London Poland honours Briton who raised funds for slain trucker's family
In Poland Cold snap claims 10 more victims

Poland's president on Friday signed into law the country's disputed 2017 budget, which was at the centre of an unprecedented parliamentary sit-in staged by opposition MPs who allege it was adopted illegally.

In mid-December, lawmakers from the governing right-wing Law and Justice (PiS) party passed the budget in a room outside the main parliamentary chamber.

The move came after liberal Civic Platform (PO) opposition MPs staged an unprecedented occupation of the lower house of parliament over government plans to restrict media access to debates there.

Opposition lawmakers then demanded a re-run of the budget vote, insisting it's adoption breached parliamentary regulations and was therefore "illegal".

But the governing party dismissed the allegation and the PiS-controlled Senate passed the disputed 2017 budget on Wednesday.

PO leader Grzegorz Schetyna on Thursday appealed to PiS-allied President Andrzej Duda not to endorse the budget, arguing that its validity could be questioned by Poland's partners, including the European Union.

PO lawmakers however ended their occupation of parliament earlier the same day after the PiS government withdrew plans to restrict media access to parliament.

The contested budget forecasts that Poland's economy will expand by 3.6 percent this year while spending will comprise 2.9 percent of GDP, just shy of the 3.0 percent of GDP limit required by the EU.

But critics warn that the deficit could balloon as the PiS government delivers on its generous social welfare promises, including a new child benefit programme.

Poland has been mired in political crisis for months.

In December, the EU gave the PiS government another two months to reverse changes it made to Poland's constitutional court or face sanctions, warning they posed a "substantial" challenge to the rule of law.

This and the crisis in parliament come just over one year after the PiS swept to power and began pushing through legislation that critics allege undermines democracy.

Although the moves have sparked mass anti-government street protests, the PiS remains widely supported and has kept well ahead in recent opinion polls due in large part to its generous social spending schemes.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Donald Trump Mexican President rejects US President-elect's demandbullet
2 Obama Read full text of US President’s farewell address [VIDEO]bullet
3 Obama Outgoing US President says 'yes we did' in farewell addressbullet

World

Kim Kardashian has millions of followers on Twitter and Instagram
Kim Kardashian Alleged mastermind of reality star's heist charged in Paris
A top Panamanian official said Cuban migrants, pictured, must leave Panama now following US President Barack Obama announcement of a decade-old US policy change on January 12, 2017
In Panama Cuban migrants must return home
British lawyer Jolyon Maugham is seeking possible reverse of Article 50, which is the formal procedure for leaving the European Union
In Ireland British lawyer takes legal action on possibility of Brexit U-turn
null
Rex Tillerson Sec of State nominee sends strong signal to China