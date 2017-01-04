Pentagon US can defend itself from North Korea missile attack

US President-elect Donald Trump, who will take office on January 20, dismissed Pyongyang's missile claims late Monday

  • Published: , Refreshed:
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, in a New Year's speech January 1, 2017, said the country was "in the final stages of test-launching the intercontinental ballistic missile" play

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, in a New Year's speech January 1, 2017, said the country was "in the final stages of test-launching the intercontinental ballistic missile"

(AFP/File)

Trump President-elect's tweet 'clear warning' to North Korea, says Seoul
Trump 5 questions on China-North Korea relations
Donald Trump No N. Korea missile will be capable of reaching US: Trump
In North Korea US condemns Pyongyang missile plan, warns against 'provocative' actions
Antonio Guterres New UN chief aims to make 2017 'a year for peace'
Andrei Karlov Russia bids farewell to slain Turkey envoy
In Japan US makes biggest Okinawa land return since 1972
Andrei Karlov Assassination in Turkey: what we know so far
In Washington US warns North Korea against use of nuclear weapons
Park Geun-Hye Ferry tragedy probed as South Korea president's impeachment hearing opens

The United States is certain it can defend itself from an attack by North Korea, the Defense Department said Tuesday after Pyongyang warned it was close to test launching a ballistic missile.

"We remain confident in our ballistic missile defense and in our defense of our allies and our defense of the homeland," Pentagon spokesman Peter Cook said at a news briefing.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, in a New Year's speech Sunday, said the country was "in the final stages of test-launching the intercontinental ballistic missile."

In 2016, North Korea conducted two nuclear tests and numerous missile launches last year alone in its quest to develop a nuclear weapons system capable of hitting the US mainland.

"We would once again call on the North Koreans to refrain from provocative actions," Cook said.

Analysts are divided over how close Pyongyang is to realizing its full nuclear ambitions, especially since it has never successfully test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

US President-elect Donald Trump, who will take office on January 20, dismissed Pyongyang's missile claims late Monday.

"North Korea just stated that it is in the final stages of developing a nuclear weapon capable of reaching parts of the US," Trump tweeted. "It won't happen!"

North Korea's drive to develop nuclear ballistic missiles capable of striking the United States and its allies has prompted Washington to reinforce its antimissile defenses in the region.

The defense strategy is based notably on the AEGIS system, powerful TPY-2 radars and the antiballistic missile system THAAD that Washington is relocating to South Korea, a move that has provoked China, North Korea's main ally.

The Pentagon spokesman declined to comment to reporters on whether the US had prepared scenarios on deterrent military actions to stop North Korea from developing nuclear missiles.

"We're constantly adjusting to the threat North Korea poses," Cook said.

Pyongyang "has shown disregard to the international community for its international obligations," he said. "And we're watching this very, very carefully."

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Teodorin Obiang Playboy son of Equatorial Guinea leader goes on trial in...bullet
2 In Mexico More protests over gasoline price hikebullet
3 In DR Congo 5 facts about countrybullet

World

Turkish union members hold a banner that reads, "We will not get used to Terrorism" as they gather in front of the Reina nightclub on January 3, 2017 in Istanbul days after a gunman killed 39 people during New Year celebrations
In Turkey Parliament approves extending state of emergency by 3 months
Indonesian commandos on exercise in Aceh -- military cooperation with Australia has been suspended
Indonesia Country suspends military cooperation with Australia
US President Barack Obama's signature healthcare reforms will come under sustained assault when President-elect Donald Trump takes office January 20
Obama US President moves to stop Trump gutting signature healthcare law
The trial of an alleged Islamic State jihadist in Germany comes just over two weeks after an IS extremist ploughed a truck through a Berlin Christmas market killing 12
In Germany Suspected IS scout for Berlin attack sites goes on trial