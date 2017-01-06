Osama Bin Laden Late Qaeda leader's son placed on US terror watch list

The United States has placed Hamza bin Laden, son of late al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden on a State Department terror watch list after he reportedly threatened terror attacks against the US.

CNN cited a statement released on Thursday, January 5, by the State Department, saying Hamza bin Laden was named as a "Specially Designated Global Terrorist," which "imposes sanctions on foreign persons determined to have committed, or pose a serious risk of committing, acts of terrorism that threaten the security of US nationals or the national security, foreign policy, or economy of the United States."

The younger bin Laden, 28, was described by analysts as a "crown prince" of al Qaeda, the terror group founded by his father and associates in the late 1980s.

Hamza, who was reportedly often by his side while growing up, featured in several al Qaeda propaganda videos, with gun-wielding men surrounding him.

"From a very early age, his father was kind of grooming him," a CNN national security analyst Peter Bergen said

"Hamza has been very much indoctrinated with the whole jihadi kind of message. He's a true believer. I think that makes him a concern," he said.

ALSO READ: Osama bin Laden's son threatens to attack US

Al-Qaeda is a militant Sunni Islamist multi-national organization founded in 1988 by Osama bin Laden, Abdullah Azzam, and several other Arab volunteers.

The group claimed responsibility for the September September 11, 2001, attacks in the United States.

According to Wikipedia, the attacks killed 2,996 people, injured over 6,000 others, and caused at least $10 billion in property and infrastructure damage and $3 trillion in total costs.