Osama Bin Laden Late Qaeda leader's son placed on US terror watch list

The 28-year-old young Bin Laden was described by analysts as a "crown prince" of al Qaeda.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Hamza bin Laden play

Hamza bin Laden

(Info Wars)

Islamic State Al-Qaeda chief denounces ISIS 'liars'
In Sudan Government hikes fuel prices amid foreign currency shortage
Islamic State Lasting ISIS defeat unlikely anytime soon - report
Sudan Government keen to normalise US ties despite sanctions
In US 9/11 law an international legal Pandora's Box
Sudan Country condemns US Sept. 11 law
In Tunisia Court sentences 31 to death for attack on minister
In US Government portrays NY bomb suspect as jihadist who praised bin Laden
US Election 'Why my wife should be President,' Bill Clinton 'sells' Hillary to Americans (Full Speech)
US Election Clinton accepts Democratic nomination, says Trump can't be trusted

The United States has placed Hamza bin Laden, son of late al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden on a State Department terror watch list after he reportedly threatened terror attacks against the US.

CNN cited a statement released on Thursday, January 5, by the State Department, saying Hamza bin Laden was named as a "Specially Designated Global Terrorist," which "imposes sanctions on foreign persons determined to have committed, or pose a serious risk of committing, acts of terrorism that threaten the security of US nationals or the national security, foreign policy, or economy of the United States."

The younger bin Laden, 28, was described by analysts as a "crown prince" of al Qaeda, the terror group founded by his father and associates in the late 1980s.

Hamza, who was reportedly often by his side while growing up, featured in several al Qaeda propaganda videos, with gun-wielding men surrounding him.

"From a very early age, his father was kind of grooming him," a CNN national security analyst Peter Bergen said

"Hamza has been very much indoctrinated with the whole jihadi kind of message. He's a true believer. I think that makes him a concern," he said.

ALSO READ: Osama bin Laden's son threatens to attack US

Al-Qaeda is a militant Sunni Islamist multi-national organization founded in 1988 by Osama bin Laden, Abdullah Azzam, and several other Arab volunteers.

The group claimed responsibility for the September September 11, 2001, attacks in the United States.

According to Wikipedia, the attacks killed 2,996 people, injured over 6,000 others, and caused at least $10 billion in property and infrastructure damage and $3 trillion in total costs.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 In Gambia Head of electoral commission flees to Senegalbullet
2 In Mexico More protests over gasoline price hikebullet
3 In Haiti Losers in election cry foulbullet

World

An armed Myanmar border police patrol along the river dividing Myanmar and Bangladesh border located in Maungdaw, Rakhine State on October 15, 2016
In Bangladesh Suspected mastermind of Dhaka cafe attack
View of ash spewed by the Turrialba volcano in Cartago, 35 km east of San Jose, on September 20, 2016
Costa Rica Country on alert as volcano spits ash
Haitian police stand guard outside a radio station after the arrest there of former coup leader Guy Philippe, long wanted by US authorities on drug trafficking charges
Guy Philippe Former Haiti coup leader, wanted in US, arrested
Costa Rican police arrested 14 suspects in a narco ring, which is linked to kingpin Joaquin "Chapo" Guzman on November 9, 2016
In Djibouti Cocaine disguised as flour seized by authorities