Obama U.S president sends delegation to Akufo-Addo's inauguration

A top delegation has been sent by President Obama to Ghana to attend the inauguration of president-elect, Akufo-Addo.
The U.S. Department of State stated this in a statement obtained by the Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in New York on Thursday.
“President Barack Obama today announced the designation of a Presidential Delegation to Ghana to attend the Inauguration of His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo on January 7, in Accra, Ghana.
“The Honorable Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, will lead the delegation.”
The statement also announced two other members of the presidential delegation.
They include Robert Jackson, U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Ghana, representing the U.S. Department of State.
The other is Karen Bass, representing the U.S. House of Representatives.