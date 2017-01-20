Michelle Bachelet Chilean President hopes Trump will 'respect' Latin America

Michelle Bachelet is eager to see Donald Trump's plans for Latin America and so are those living in the region.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Chile's President Michelle Bachelet gestures during in Olivos, Buenos Aires province, on December 16, 2016 play

Chile's President Michelle Bachelet gestures during in Olivos, Buenos Aires province, on December 16, 2016

(AFP/File)

In Chile Huge wildfire destroys homes, hundreds evacuated
In Chile 7.7-magnitude earthquake hits Chile on Christmas Day
Augusto Pinochet Late dictator's shadow looms over Chile 10 years after death
Isabel Allende Daughter of slain Chile leader says won't run for president
Angela Merkel, Theresa May 10 powerful women
In Chile Politician put under house arrest in wide corruption scandal
In Chile People get ready to celebrate first same-sex civil unions
Tsunami alerts Five killed as powerful earthquake rocks Chile
DIARY - Political and General News Events From May 21
WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 2200 GMT/6 PM ET

Chilean President Michelle Bachelet said Thursday that she hopes Donald Trump will maintain "a relationship of respect and cooperation" with Latin America when he takes over the White House.

Just hours before Trump takes the oath of office as the 45th US president, Bachelet told AFP that the region "is waiting to see what decisions he will take and what campaign promises" he will actually fulfill.

Regional leaders have seen no definite proposals regarding Trump's policies towards Latin America, she said.

"We hope that a relationship of respect and cooperation between Latin America and the United States may continue," Bachelet said.

"Everyone here is waiting to know what the proposals are going to be, and what importance president Trump gives to the region."

Chile, which has a free trade agreement with the United States, "has historically had good relations with the United States... and we hope this relationship continues," Bachelet added.

The Chilean leader also said there are still high expectations for the future of the Trans-Pacific Trade Agreement (TPP), which Chile and several other Pacific countries have signed and Trump has vowed to reject.

"Everyone is very expectant, but the rest of the countries want to go ahead or transform it into another type of agreement," Bachelet said.

On the campaign trail, Trump slammed the TPP as "a continuing rape of our country" and "a potential disaster" for the United States, vowing to negotiate "fair" bilateral agreements.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Jammeh Nigeria reportedly 'deploys warship' to The Gambiabullet
2 Adama Barrow 3 reasons Gambian President-elect may not forgive Jammehbullet
3 In Italy 'Many dead' in avalanche-hit hotel after quakebullet

World

Adama Barrow being sworn-in as The Gambia president in Dakar, Senegal
The Gambia Adama Barrow returns home after being sworn-in as President
Jailed drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman was handed over to US authorities after the Supreme Court and a court of appeals rejected his latest bids to avoid extradition
In Mexico Government extradites drug lord "El Chapo" to US: official
Mexico's Supreme Cour tdecided not to hear the appeal for protection" from extradition by jailed drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman
In Mexico Court dismisses Chapo extradition appeals
Brazilian riot police stand guard near makeshift barricades as 220 inmates from the Alcacuz Penitentiary Center are transferred to another jail on January 18, 2017
In Brazil Troops deployed as riots spread