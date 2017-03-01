Marine Le Pen French far-right leader set to lose EU parliament immunity over IS tweets

She has so far refused to attend a police interview over the investigation by police in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, citing her status as an MEP.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
French far-right Front National (FN) party candidate for the presidential election Marine Le Pen, seen February 28, 2017, sent a graphic series of tweets, including a photo of the decapitated body of US reporter James Foley play

French far-right Front National (FN) party candidate for the presidential election Marine Le Pen, seen February 28, 2017, sent a graphic series of tweets, including a photo of the decapitated body of US reporter James Foley

(AFP)

AfD Germany's divided anti-migrant party alarmed by poll dip
Marine Le Pen French presidential candidate's father Jean-Marie fined for Roma comment
In France Election turns ugly as political attacks mount
Emmanuel Macron French Presidential candidate's inspired grassroots activists driving campaign
In France Farm expo is a high-stakes photo op as election looms
In France No legal let up as candidates face probes
In France 'Yes, Le Pen could win' - multiple sources say
In France Legal probe ratchets up pressure on Fillon election bid
Francois Fillon Magistrates to probe France's presidential aspirant over 'fake jobs'
Marine Le Pen Presidential candidate snubs police interview in 'fake jobs' probe

European lawmakers paved the way Tuesday for French far-right leader Marine Le Pen to lose her parliamentary immunity over her tweeting of images of Islamic State atrocities, officials said.

French prosecutors opened an investigation in December 2015 into the graphic series of tweets by National Front leader Le Pen, which included a photo of the decapitated body of US reporter James Foley.

The legal committee of the European Parliament on Tuesday backed a request by the prosecutors for Le Pen's immunity as a member of the EU's only elected assembly to be lifted, officials told AFP.

"This only shows French citizens what the EU is, what the European Parliament is and that it's all part of the system that wants to stop the French people's candidate that I am," the anti-EU candidate said in response to the move.

The European Parliament as a whole must now vote on Thursday on the issue, but committee decisions are generally followed by the assembly.

Le Pen has so far refused to attend a police interview over the investigation by police in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, citing her status as an MEP.

But her head of cabinet has been placed under formal investigation for "the dissemination of violent images".

The eventual lifting of her immunity would concern only the tweets and not the ongoing probe into allegations that Le Pen misused public funds by hiring a fake parliamentary aide.

The images were tweeted with the caption "This is Daesh" (an Arabic acronym for the Islamic State group) and showed Foley's bloodied body with his decapitated head on his torso, a man on fire in a cage, and a victim being driven over by a tank.

Foley, a freelance journalist, was captured in Syria in 2012 and beheaded in August 2014.

Le Pen, who has over 830,000 Twitter followers, addressed the tweets to BFM TV journalist Jean-Jacques Bourdin, whom she accused of likening her party to the jihadist group.

Foley's bereaved parents John and Diane said they wanted the images removed immediately, accusing Le Pen in a statement of using the "shamefully uncensored" image to her own political ends.

A probe was also opened against Gilbert Collard, a National Front lawmaker in France, who had tweeted a similar violent image on the same day and for the same reason.

But last Wednesday the French national assembly refused to consider a request to lift his immunity after deciding it was not "sufficiently specific".

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Donald Trump US President says Israel settlement growth 'not good for peace'bullet
2 In Indonesia Man collapses after caning for breaking Islamic lawbullet
3 In Ukraine Rebel region bids farewell to slain Tolstykhbullet

World

The Basilica of the Valle de los Caidos, seen in 2005, is a monument to the Francoist combatants who died during the Spanish civil war and Francisco Franco's final resting place just outside Madrid
Francisco Franco Spanish court rejects bid to move late dictator's remains
Unrest continues in the Uighur homeland of Xinjiang province despite tight security
China Bloody Islamic State video puts country in cross-hairs
New bans on public smoking in Shanghai extend restrictions to all public indoor areas and some outdoor ones
In Shanghai Govt expands public smoking ban
US President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of the US Congress
Trump US President hails 'new national pride' in address to Congress