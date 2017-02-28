Kim Jong Un UN slams North Korea over 'provocative' sanctions evasion

Backed by China, the UN Security Council on Monday unanimously condemned North Korea for its "irresponsible and provocative" attempts to evade sanctions.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The UN Security Council agreed on "the importance of full compliance" with sanctions resolutions directed at North Korea play

The UN Security Council agreed on "the importance of full compliance" with sanctions resolutions directed at North Korea

(AFP/File)

In North Korea What poison could have killed President Kim's brother?
Kim Jong-Nam North Korean state media blasts Malaysia over autopsy on its leader's half brother
Kim Jong-Nam Vietnam suspect was country girl, say neighbours
Kim Jong-Nam VX nerve agent found on Kim Jong-Un's half brother's face - Malaysia police
Kim Jong-Nam Suspect was paid $90 to take part in 'TV prank'
Kim Jong Nam Murder leads Malaysian authorities to detoxify airport
North Korea steps up sanctions-busting - UN report
Kim Jong Nam Dictator brother's killing organized by North Korean ministries, South finds

Backed by China, the UN Security Council on Monday unanimously condemned North Korea for its "irresponsible and provocative" attempts to evade sanctions.

The council agreed during a closed-door meeting on "the importance of full compliance" with sanctions resolutions, said Ukrainian Ambassador Volodymyr Yelchenko, the council president.

The remarks endorsed by China, Pyongyang's sole ally, followed a report by the UN panel of experts that showed North Korea was flouting sanctions by resorting to middlemen and front companies abroad.

The report, obtained by AFP on Friday, concluded that North Korea was using "increasingly sophisticated" ways to circumvent trade bans and banking restrictions imposed in UN sanctions resolutions.

It cited the case of a Malaysia-based front company that sold North Korean-made military communications equipment to Eritrea, with suppliers in China and an office in Singapore.

The company, known as Glocom, is operated by Pyongyang's intelligence agency, according to the report.

North Korean companies and banks blacklisted by the United Nations are continuing to operate "by using agents who are highly experienced and well-trained in moving money, people and goods, including arms and materiel, across borders," the report said.

The Security Council has imposed six sets of sanctions on North Korea -- two of which were adopted last year to significantly ramp up measures and deny Kim Jong-Un's regime hard currency revenue.

China, Pyongyang's main trading partner, has suspended all imports of coal from North Korea for the remainder of the year to shore up its compliance with the sanctions resolution.

The report however said that implementation of the sanctions by UN member-states "remains insufficient and highly inconsistent."

The European Union on Monday moved to tighten sanctions, imposing fresh restrictions on trade in coal, iron and iron ore, and banning imports of copper, nickel, silver and zinc from North Korea.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Donald Trump US President says Israel settlement growth 'not good for peace'bullet
2 In Germany Nearly 10 anti-migrant attacks a daybullet
3 Mugabe I’ll not impose successor on Zimbabweans - Presidentbullet

World

Mexican Economy Secretary Ildefonso Guajardo says he will walk away from NAFTA talks if US imposes tariffs on Mexican-made goods
Trump US tariffs would kill NAFTA talks - Mexico
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes talks to reporters in the US Capitol Visitors Center on February 27, 2017
Trump Democrats warn not to stymie probe into US President's Russia ties
Shadows of members of Syria's main opposition High Negotiations Committee are casted on a backdrop during a press conference on Syria peace talks on February 27, 2017, in Geneva
US, Russia Countries set to clash over Syria sanctions
Colombian anti-explosive police inspect the site where a bomb exploded near the La Santamaria bullring in downtown Bogota, Colombia, on February 19, 2017
In Colombua New threat to peace talks as ELN claims bombing