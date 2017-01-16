Joe Biden US vice president visits Ukraine in show of support

The deal brought fresh hope of an end to almost three years of a conflict that has killed nearly 10,000 people.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Outgoing US Vice President Joe Biden (L) meets Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko play

Outgoing US Vice President Joe Biden (L) meets Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko

(AFP)

Donald Trump NATO 'obsolete,' says US President-elect as he suggests Russia nuclear deal
In Ukraine Army and rebels say new truce in east disrupted
MH17 Relatives of plane crash victims consider possibility of new search in Ukraine for remains
Donald Trump Outgoing CIA chief warns US President-elect to watch his words
Trump Poland to President-elect: improved Russia ties must not harm us
Donald Trump President-elect says cabinet picks free to express own ideas
Merkel German Chancellor warns 'eternal' US-EU ties not guaranteed
In Ukraine 40 people frozen dead in two weeks

Outgoing US Vice President Joe Biden arrived in Ukraine on Monday to support the war-scarred country's leaders amid concerns that ties could chill under Donald Trump.

Biden's one-day visit to meet President Petro Poroshenko and Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman was his last to Kiev before leaving office and was aimed at underscoring his personal involvement in providing support for the former Soviet country.

Biden has spearheaded efforts by Barack Obama's outgoing adminstration to push Ukraine towards reforms as the country struggles with Russia's annexation of Crimea and its support for separatist fighters in the east of the country.

But US president-elect Trump's praise for Russian President Vladimir Putin has raised doubts over whether he will provide further assistance for Kiev.

"I wanted to come here one more time in my last trip as vice president to honour how much progress the people of Ukraine have achieved," Biden told journalists at a briefing alongside Poroshenko, saying Americans and Ukrainians were united by deep bonds.

"I hope the next administration will also want to be a supporter and a partner in your continued progress but as you know no one else can do the hard work but the Ukrainian people."

Biden's visit comes days after Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed rebels accused each other of disrupting a fragile truce declared in late December.

That deal brought fresh hope of an end to almost three years of a conflict that has killed nearly 10,000 people.

Ukraine and its Western allies including the United States accuse Russia of fuelling the war by deploying troops and smuggling arms to separatists, claims Moscow has repeatedly denied.

"It is no secret that Russia does not want you to succeed," Biden said, adding that Russia had for the last decade "used corruption to keep Ukraine vulnerable".

Despite giving broad economic support for the pro-Western government in Kiev, Obama's administration has held off on supplying lethal assistance.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Donald Trump Outgoing CIA chief warns US President-elect to watch his wordsbullet
2 Donald Trump President-elect's busy Day 1: Scrap Obama orders, deport...bullet
3 African Migrants Scores missing in Mediterranean - Italy Coast Guard...bullet

World

Donald Trump will be inaugurated as the 45th US president on January 20
Trump Key points from President-elect interview
Rescue personnel work at the crash site of a Turkish cargo plane in the village of Dacha-Suu outside Bishkek, on January 16, 2017
In Kyrgyzstan Authorities see possible pilot error in crash killing 37
When US President Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump met in the Oval Office the tone was cordial, but has changed with each incendiary Trump tweet
Obamacare Trump promises insurance for everybody as health law replacement
An Egyptian woman holds a national flag scrawled with the words "Tiran" and "Sanafir" after the High Administrative Court upheld a ruling voiding an agreement to hand over the two Red Sea islands of Tiran and Sanafir to Saudi Arabia
In Egypt Top court rejects islands transfer to Saudi Arabia