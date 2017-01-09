In Yemen 68 killed in battles near strategic strait

Since then at least 55 Huthis have been killed in fighting and 72 others wounded, military and medical sources said.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Saudi tanks are deployed in the Yemeni coastal district of Dhubab, during a military operation against Shiite Huthi rebels on January 7, 2017 play

Saudi tanks are deployed in the Yemeni coastal district of Dhubab, during a military operation against Shiite Huthi rebels on January 7, 2017

(AFP)

In Saudi Arabia 4 Yemenis freed from Guantanamo arrive country
Osama bin Laden US puts late terrorist's son on blacklist
Trump President-elect urges Obama via Twitter: No more releases from Guantanamo
Charlie Hebdo Magazine feels a target 2 years after attack
Charlie Hebdo Magazine marks 2nd anniversary of massacre with black humour
Hajj Saudi invites rival Iran for talks on pilgrimage return
Antonio Guterres New UN chief aims to make 2017 'a year for peace'
Reporters Without Borders 74 journalists killed worldwide in 2016, media watchdog says
In Syria Fall of Aleppo shines harsh light on UN
Trump Hope, and fear, as US Gulf allies look to President-elect

At least 68 fighters have been killed in two days of fierce battles between Yemeni forces and Shiite Huthi rebels near the strategic Bab al-Mandab strait, military officials said Sunday.

Government forces launched an assault Saturday, recapturing the coastal Dhubab district, just 30 kilometres (20 miles) north of Bab al-Mandab which links the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean.

Since then at least 55 Huthis have been killed in fighting and 72 others wounded, military and medical sources said.

Clashes since Saturday have also killed 13 loyalists forces, including an army general, Brigadier-General Abdul Aziz al-Majidi, a loyalist commander, told AFP.

They said fighting was still underway Sunday as loyalist forces were trying to retake from the rebels a key military base in the Dhubab region.

Al-Omari base is located in a mountainous region that overlooks the coastal road linking Bab al-Mandab region to Dhubab, and opens the way to rebel-held Hudaida port on the Red Sea.

The Huthis, and allied fighters, on Sunday fired two ballistic missiles that were intercepted by the Saudi-led coalition that backs the Yemen government, a loyalist military source said.

Landmines planted by the rebels had slowed down the advance of government forces, military officials said.

Shiite Huthi rebels control nearly all Yemen's Red Sea coast to the north, posing what the Saudi-led coalition says is a threat to international shipping play

Shiite Huthi rebels control nearly all Yemen's Red Sea coast to the north, posing what the Saudi-led coalition says is a threat to international shipping

(AFP/File)

The government and its allies in the Saudi-led coalition recaptured Bab al-Mandab strait in October 2015, pushing the Iran-backed rebels further north.

But the rebels still control nearly all of Yemen's Red Sea coast to the north, posing what the coalition says is a threat to international shipping.

In September and October, two US warships and a United Arab Emirates vessel contracted to the coalition were targeted by missile fire from rebel-held territory.

Pro-government troops seized Dhubab in early October 2015, but the rebels managed to recapture the area in February.

The Yemeni conflict has killed more than 7,000 people since the coalition's military intervention began in March 2015, according to the United Nations.

Also on Sunday, a drone likely carried out by US forces, killed a local Al-Qaeda leader in the central province of Baida, a security source said.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In US Gunman opens fire on passengers at Florida airport, 5 deadbullet
2 In Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo takes oath as new Presidentbullet
3 Shinzo Abe Japan PM urges South Korea to remove 'comfort woman' statuebullet

World

Buhari at the inauguration ceremony of President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana
Nana Akufo-Addo Ghana President apologises for plagiarising Bill Clinton, George Bush's speeches
Despite the end of the monsoon season weeks ago, there were no immediate signs of respite for flood-battered southern Thailand
In Thailand Rain brings fresh misery to flood-hit south
Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim delivers a speech during a parliamentary session in Ankara, in July 2016
Erdogan Turkey to begin debating new President's powers
Japan's ambassador to South Korea has returned to Tokyo after a row over the placing of a "comfort woman" statue outside the country's consulate in Busan, January 9, 2016
In Asia Japan envoy returns home in South Korea 'comfort woman' row