In Uganda Military denies Congolese rebels left camp

The DRC govt said Sunday that at least 200 former members of M23, a mostly ethnic Tutsi rebel group, arrived from Uganda and took over a village.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Democratic Republic of Congo said on January 15, 2017 that at least 200 former M23 (rebel group) members arrived from Uganda, though Uganda denied these allegations on January 16, 2017 play

The Democratic Republic of Congo said on January 15, 2017 that at least 200 former M23 (rebel group) members arrived from Uganda, though Uganda denied these allegations on January 16, 2017

(AFP/File)

Dominic Ongwen Trial of Ugandan LRA warlord resumes in The Hague
In Congo M23 rebels cross over from Uganda, 'clash with army'
In Rwanda Body of king repatriated after US court battle
In Uganda 10 drown as boat carrying football fans capsizes
In Uganda Lawmakers petition ICC for investigation into "genocide" by army, police
In Uganda At least 30 drown in Christmas drama on Lake Albert
In Congo Who's behind the massacres in Beni region?
In Africa Conflicts blocking efforts to save giraffes
In Rwanda Uganda genocide cartoon sparks anger
In DR Congo Opposition figure heads home after crisis deal

Uganda's military on Monday denied that armed Congolese rebels sheltering in the country had crossed back into the Democratic Republic of Congo, saying they were still in their camp.

The DRC government said Sunday that at least 200 former members of M23, a mostly ethnic Tutsi rebel group defeated by the Congolese army three years ago, arrived from Uganda and took over a village in North Kivu province.

Government spokesman Lambert Mende told AFP the Congolese army was fighting two battalions installed in Ishasha village "who were supposed to be in Uganda under the responsibility of that country's authorities".

Ugandan defence spokesman Major Henry Obbo said in a statement that the rebels were still at the Bihanga army camp some 320 kilometres (190 miles) west of the capital "where they have been since 2013."

Congo's resource-rich eastern provinces have suffered years of brutal conflict, with neighbouring states backing rebel groups in a civil war against Kinshasa's authority, and roaming armed militia triggering the mass flight of terrorised civilians.

In 2012 former members of a Tutsi militia who had integrated in the Congolese army mutinied, claiming that a peace deal signed on March 23, 2009 had not been respected.

The M23 rebels wreaked havoc in the east, even managing to briefly seize the regional capital Goma.

After its November 2013 defeat at the hands of Congolese and UN forces, M23 agreed to a plan to disarm, demobilise and reintegrate its soldiers into DRC civilian life.

But the return of the former rebels has stalled, with fewer than 200 of the 1,900 sheltering in Uganda and only 13 out of hundreds left in Rwanda coming back.

During the civil war Congolese authorities denounced Rwanda and Uganda for allowing the rebel groups to use their territory as staging grounds for attacks.

More recently, they have blamed the states for "bad faith" for allowing "criminals to circulate freely" instead of extraditing them to stand trial in DR Congo.

"We sympathise with DRC on issues of belligerents but they should not use M23 rebels in Uganda (when they) should be concentrating on their country", Uganda's Foreign Minister Henry Okello Oryem told AFP Sunday.

"Let them concentrate on issues of governance in their country," he added.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Donald Trump Outgoing CIA chief warns US President-elect to watch his wordsbullet
2 Donald Trump President-elect's busy Day 1: Scrap Obama orders, deport...bullet
3 African Migrants Scores missing in Mediterranean - Italy Coast Guard...bullet

World

This image shows a general inside view during a session at the Moroccan parliament, where a new speaker was elected on January 16, 2017 in absence of a new government
In Morocco Parliament elects speaker in absence of new govt
Gambia's President-elect Adama Barrow in his office in Serekunda on December 11, 2016
In Gambia Top judge pulls out of inauguration challenge
Mexican environmentalist Gustavo Castro, who witnessed the murder in Honduras of environmentalist Berta Caceres, speaks during a press conference in Mexico City, on January 16, 2017
Gustavo Castro Mexican sues Honduras for detention after activist's murder
French President Francois Hollande delivers a speech during a meeting with leaders of international start-ups based in Paris as part of the "French Tech Ticket" conference in Paris, on January 16, 2017
In France EU 'has no need for outside advice,' Hollande says of Trump