In Turkey :  Saudis, Moroccans, Lebanese, Libyans 'among victims of Istanbul attack'

Authorities have said 39 people were killed, including at least 15 foreigners, and 65 others wounded.

Turkish special force police officers and ambulances are seen at the site of an armed attack at the Reina nightclub in Istanbul on January 1, 2017 play

The victims of the attack on revellers celebrating New Year at an Istanbul nightclub include citizens of several Arab countries, a Turkish cabinet minister said on Sunday.

"There are foreigners and Turks, but the majority are foreigners. From different countries -- Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Lebanon, Libya," said Family Minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya, quoted by the Anadolu news agency.

However Turkish officials have yet to give full details on the nationalities.

Media reports later specified that Kaya, who had visited hospitals in Istanbul treating the injured, had been referring to the nationalities of wounded rather than dead.

However, in Amman, the foreign ministry said three Jordanians were killed and four injured, the official Petra news agency reported.

The Tunisian foreign ministry said on its Facebook page that two Tunisians died, with media reports saying the victims were a businessman and his wife.

Three Moroccans were wounded, the MAP news agency quoted the embassy in Ankara as saying. The Lebanese consulate in Istanbul said one Lebanese citizen was missing and three wounded.

Belgium's foreign ministry has confirmed a Belgian-Turkish dual national was killed while Paris said three French people were injured.

The Israeli foreign ministry said a young Israeli woman died and another Israeli wounded.

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

