In Thailand Politicians call on junta to live up to election promise

This followed indications from lawmakers that the elections could be postponed until mid-2018.

Thai Prime Minister, Prayuth Chan-ocha

Thai Prime Minister, Prayuth Chan-ocha

Thai politicians across rivalling parties have called on the ruling military junta to live up to its promise of holding general elections in 2017.

This followed indications from lawmakers that the elections could be postponed until mid-2018.

Former Deputy Prime Minister Surapong Tovichakchaikul of the Pheu Thai party on Tuesday described Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha’s promise to hold general elections by 2017 as a “social contract” that the government could not retract.

Citing a bill that was passed by the parliament swiftly a week ago, Deputy Leader of the Democrat party Nipit Intarasombat questioned the lawmakers’ claim that they would need no less than 15 months to finalise election laws.

He said he suspected that the junta was trying to delay giving up power.

Somjet Boontanom, member of the junta-appointed National Legislative Assembly (NLA), on Sunday suggested the assembly would need no less than 15 months to finalise the laws according to the ruling military government’s roadmap to democracy.

In August 2016, as the majority of Thais voted in a referendum in favour of the military-drafted constitution, Chan-ocha promised to hold general elections in 2017.

Piyapong Klinpan, the junta’s Spokesperson, reassured the public that the ruling military government would continue to stick to its roadmap to democracy, but did not confirm to reporters whether elections would still be held in 2017 as promised.

Report said Thailand had been under military rule since the May 2014 coup. 

