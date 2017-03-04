In Syria Air strikes kill 11 civilians - Monitor

At least 11 civilians were killed and dozens more wounded on Saturday in air strikes on a central Syrian village that a monitor said were likely carried out by Russia.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Syria's six-year conflict has killed more than 310,000 people play

Syria's six-year conflict has killed more than 310,000 people

(AFP)

In Jordan Arab nation hangs 15 convicted citizens at dawn
North Korea Spokesman hits out at US over potential terror listing
In Geneva Syria peace talks inch forward under diplomatic pressure
Donald Trump US President, others nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
Donald Trump US President 'helping gut rights in Arab world'
Bashar al Assad Syria, Russia blast opposition at faltering peace talks
Marine Le Pen French far-right leader loses EU immunity over IS atrocity tweets
European Union Migration Commissioner threatens fines for failing to take in refugees
In Belgium Brussels police hold man as gas canisters found in car
In Northern Iraq Clashes erupt between rival Kurdish forces

At least 11 civilians were killed and dozens more wounded on Saturday in air strikes on a central Syrian village that a monitor said were likely carried out by Russia.

"The raids targeted a livestock market in the village of Oqayrabat, held by the Islamic State group in Hama province," said head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

"They are probably Russian air strikes," he said, adding that 45 people were also wounded,

Oqayrabat lies northwest of Palmyra, the ancient desert city that was recaptured by Russian-backed government forces from IS on Wednesday.

The road between the two had been often used by jihadists to travel between the provinces of Hama and Homs, where Palmyra lies.

Abdel Rahman said the raids on the village were part of "new military operations by the Syrian regime and its Russian ally targeting jihadist positions in Hama province".

Syrian and Russian warplanes on Saturday were heavily bombing IS jihadists north and east of Palmyra, which has changed hands several times in Syria's nearly six-year war.

IS overran the city for the second time on December 11.

Russian warplanes have been bombing IS jihadists north and east of the Syrian town of Palmyra play

Russian warplanes have been bombing IS jihadists north and east of the Syrian town of Palmyra

(Russian Defence Ministry/AFP/File)

A day later, 53 civilians were killed in a barrage of raids on Oqayrabat and other nearby villages, according to the Observatory.

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) also raised fears at the time that chemical weapons may have been used in air strikes on Oqayrabat.

The Observatory, which relies on a network of sources inside Syria for its information, says it determines whose planes carry out raids according to type, location, flight patterns and munitions used.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Donald Trump US President, others nominated for Nobel Peace Prizebullet
2 Sergei Polunin Dancing with demons: ballet star bares allbullet
3 Kim Jong-Nam Malaysia to free North Korean arrested in assassinationbullet

World

President Donald Trump.
Donald Trump US President orders probe of Democrats Schumer, Pelosi over Russia ties
The Suaga (Suwaqa) prison, south of the Jordanian capital Amman
In Jordan Arab nation hangs 15 convicted citizens at dawn
After surviving a plane crash which wiped out his club, Jakson Follmann, the reserve goalie for Brazilian team Chapecoensea, is drawing on all his competitive spirit and discipline to rebuild his life
Jakson Follmann Brazilian crash survivor goalie takes first new steps
Boko Haram leader Shekau
UN Delegation to visit 4 Boko Haram ravaged areas