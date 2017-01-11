In South Africa 2 Cape Town mosques defaced in 'Islamophobic' attacks

"The similarity of the cases, and proximity of the mosques, raises concerns that the two incidents may be linked."

  • Published: , Refreshed:
About 1.5 percent of South Africa's population is Muslim play

About 1.5 percent of South Africa's population is Muslim

(AFP/File)

Zuma South Africa's President admits mistakes as ANC set for change
In South Africa ANC women's league wants Zuma's ex-wife to lead party
In Chad Government closes border with Libya over 'terror threat'
In Tunisia 5 dead as train slams into bus near Tunis
In Namibia Indigenous groups sue Germany for alleged genocide
In Africa Conflicts blocking efforts to save giraffes
In Rwanda Uganda genocide cartoon sparks anger
Panama Papers From documents to impeachments: 2016 rocked by corruption scandals
In DR Congo At least 22 killed in anti-government protests

Two mosques in Cape Town have been defaced in "Islamophobic" attacks with blood sprayed on walls and a pig's snout left on an entrance gate, South African officials said Tuesday.

The Western Cape provincial government condemned the two "despicable" attacks on mosques in Kalk Bay and Simonstown since Saturday.

"Both incidents made calculated use of Islamophobic methods, including blood and -- in the Simonstown case -- a pig's head," it said in a statement.

"The similarity of the cases, and proximity of the mosques, raises concerns that the two incidents may be linked."

South Africa has a history of relative religious tolerance, and Western Cape premier Helen Zille said that "acts of religious or racial prejudice have no place in our province and nation."

Achmat Sity, imam of Masjidul Jamiah in Kalk Bay, told AFP that the caretaker at the mosque -- which is more than 110 years old -- had discovered the vandalism early on Monday morning.

"He opened the mosque for first prayers and found the walls sprayed with blood and also the pulpit. It was like from a syringe," he said, adding inscription plaques had been ripped from the walls and were lying on the floor.

"It was very disturbing," he said, adding that nothing was stolen.

A bloody pig's snout was left on the gate of the Simonstown mosque on Saturday.

The provincial branch of the ruling ANC party condemned the attacks as "disgusting" and called on South Africans "to stand united in protecting the culture of coexistence."

About 1.5 percent of South Africa's population is Muslim.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Nana Akufo-Addo Ghana President apologises for plagiarising Bill...bullet
2 Obama US President says goodbye in last presidential speechbullet
3 Jammeh Gambia's President fires 12 ambassadors - foreign ministrybullet

World

Gambia's President Yahya Jammeh attends the plenary session of the Africa-South America Summit on Margarita Island, file. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/File Photo
Gambia Buhari, others not welcome in Gambia on Wednesday - President Jammeh
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. talks to the press following a meeting with US President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in New York, January 10, 2017
Trump President-elect appears to dial back from vaccine skeptic nod
Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega (L) and his wife Rosario Murillo, who was elevated to vice president, give their thumbs up after voting in Managua during the presidential election on November 6, 2016
In Nicaragua President, VP are husband and wife
Police officers stand guard at the entrance of the Desembargador Raimundo Vidal Pessoa public jail in Manaus, Amazonas State, Brazil, on January 8, 2017 after at least four inmates were killed during a rebellion
In Brazil Government deploys 200 new guards after jail massacres