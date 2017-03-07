In North Korea Pyongyang bans Malaysians from leaving country

Pyongyang and Kuala Lumpur have been set at loggerheads by the killing of the half-brother of leader Kim Jong-Un.

  • Published:
Pyongyang has responded to the expulsion of its ambassador Kang Chol (C) from Kuala Lumpur by banning all Malaysian citizens from leaving North Korea play

Pyongyang has responded to the expulsion of its ambassador Kang Chol (C) from Kuala Lumpur by banning all Malaysian citizens from leaving North Korea

(AFP/File)

In South Korea US deploys anti-ballistic missile defense system
In North Korea Missiles 'drill for strike on US bases': KCNA
Kim Jong-Nam Lawyer for North Korean's murder suspect calls for second autopsy
kang chol Expelled North Korea envoy fires final salvo from airport
In Malaysia Official says expelled North Korea envoy has left
In Malaysia PM not waiting for apology as N. Korea envoy expelled
North Korea Country fires 'unidentified projectile' into sea - Seoul
In Malaysia Govt expels North Korea ambassador

Pyongyang is banning all Malaysian citizens from leaving North Korea, state media said Tuesday, potentially holding them hostage amid an increasingly heated diplomatic row over the killing of Kim Jong-Nam in Kuala Lumpur.

"All Malaysian nationals in the DPRK will be temporarily prohibited from leaving the country until the incident that happened in Malaysia is properly solved," the official Korea Central News Agency said, citing the foreign ministry.

Pyongyang and Kuala Lumpur had unusually strong links for years, but have been set at loggerheads by the killing of the half-brother of leader Kim Jong-Un by two women using VX nerve agent.

Seoul has blamed Pyongyang for the assassination, and Kuala Lumpur has sought several North Koreans for questioning, although the only one it arrested was released for lack of evidence.

The North has yet to confirm the dead man's identity but has denounced the Malaysian investigation as an attempt to smear it.

Malaysia expelled the North's ambassador as diplomatic tensions soared, and Pyongyang retaliated late Monday by formally ordering out his counterpart -- who had already been recalled for consultations.

According to KCNA, Pyongyang's foreign ministry expressed hopes that the Malaysian government would solve the issue in a "fair and timely manner based on goodwill".

Malaysian diplomats and nationals in the North would be allowed to "conduct business and live normally" while the travel ban is in place, it added.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In South Sudan Four soldiers arrested over village rape spreebullet
2 Donald Trump US President says Israel settlement growth 'not good for...bullet
3 In Ukraine Rebel region bids farewell to slain Tolstykhbullet

World

Otto Warmbier, a US college student, was sentenced to 15 years' hard labour for stealing propaganda materials in 2016
North Korea Travel ban is a display of Pyongyang's art of brinkmanship
Malaysian police cordon off the North Korean embassy on March 7, after Kuala Lumpur said North Korean embassy staff were barred from leaving the country
In North Korea Malaysians held 'hostage' in Kim spat
Paris police headquarters, known as 36 quai des Orfevres, was made famous in French-language detective novels
In France Anti-drug cop on trial over 50kg cocaine heist
A sticker reading 'Please keep on fleeing - here is no place for you - refugees not welcome' is pinned at a lantern next to a refugee centre in Freital, eastern Germany
In East German Far-right group faces terrorism charges