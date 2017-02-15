In Mozambique Intense cyclone barrels towards southern coast

A powerful cyclone is set to slam into the southern coast of Mozambique in the early hours of Thursday, bringing flooding, storm surges and high winds, meteorologists have warned.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Severe tropical storm Dineo is set to slam into the southern coast of Mozambique in the early hours of Thursday, meteorologists have warned play

Severe tropical storm Dineo is set to slam into the southern coast of Mozambique in the early hours of Thursday, meteorologists have warned

(AFP/File)

IMF Loan Mozambique will miss $60 million interest payment
In Brazil Billion-dollar Odebrecht scandal engulfs country
Erdogan Turkish President asks Tanzania to act against Gulen network
African Union (AU) S. Africa’s ruling party regrets Morocco’s readmission
In Zimbabwe Emergency UN meeting in Harare over armyworm outbreak

A powerful cyclone is set to slam into the southern coast of Mozambique in the early hours of Thursday, bringing flooding, storm surges and high winds, meteorologists have warned.

Severe tropical storm Dineo will deepen into an intense tropical cyclone on Wednesday, packing wind of 166 kilometres (100 miles) an hour, the South African Weather Service said in a statement.

It warned of "torrential rain resulting in widespread flooding" when the cyclone, currently positioned between Mozambique and Madagascar, makes landfall near the city of Inhambane on Thursday.

"Along the southern coastline of Mozambique, strong and damaging winds (are predicted) as well as sea conditions are expected to become very rough," the statement said, forecasting a storm surge centred near Xai Xai city.

It also warned that some villagers could be displaced by flooding in Mozambique, one of the world's poorest countries, and that heavy rains would hit eastern parts of South Africa on Thursday and Friday.

The Mozambique government's emergency response centre issued an alert over the cyclone threat, and advised people to prepare food and water supplies and be ready to seek shelter.

The country has often been battered by flooding and storms.

In 2000, floods claimed at least 800 lives, and more than 100 were killed in 2015.

Scores have already died in the current rainy season, which began in October.

The high death toll in 2000 triggered donor funding for relocations and improvements to water management infrastructure, early warning systems and emergency response resources.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Mouawiya Syasneh Meet the boy who started the Syrian war [VIDEO]bullet
2 Park Geun-Hye Samsung scion summoned again over corruption scandalbullet
3 VK Sasikala Incoming leader of India's Tamil Nadu state jailedbullet

World

A protest in Lagos this month against economic hardship following the collapse in global oil prices
Andrew Yakubu Ex-boss of Nigerian oil firm in $10mn cash probe
South Sudan's President Salva Kiir with then US Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power on September 4, 2016
In South Sudan Army says general who quit was 'deeply' corrupt
French nuclear group Areva said truck carrying a chemical used in the uranium fuel process had tipped over in Benin, but there was "no risk" of contamination
In Benin 'No risk' after truck with chemical for nuclear production crashes
Search and seizure team members (L) from the USS Vella Gulf close in to apprehend suspected pirates (R) in the Gulf of Aden in 2009
Trump US warns of growing piracy risk off West Africa