Home > World >

In Mexico :  Citizens furious over fuel price hike

In Mexico Citizens furious over fuel price hike

The government plans to end subsidies and let the market dictate prices in March, but Mexicans will feel the pinch at the pump before they start falling.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Mexico's finance ministry said the price of gasoline would rise by as much as 20.1 percent to $0.88 per liter on January 1, while diesel would rise 16.5 percent to $0.83 play

Mexico's finance ministry said the price of gasoline would rise by as much as 20.1 percent to $0.88 per liter on January 1, while diesel would rise 16.5 percent to $0.83

(AFP/File)

In Mexico Gang massacres 7 members of a family during Christmas
Relationships and Sex 6 midwives and Doulas share the crazy birth stories they'll never forget
Murder on Tinder Man kills his Tinder date, dissolved her body in acid
Tiger Woods Golf legend hits the links with Donald Trump
Afriqiyah Airways Other plane hijackings in past decade
In Mexico Death toll rises to 36 in fireworks blasts
Michael Phelps Star Olympian shares clip, photos from wedding
In Mexico Death toll rises to 35 in fireworks blasts
Teva Israeli drugmaker fined $519m in US for foreign bribes
In US Young migrants living in limbo, awaiting Trump's move

Mexicans are bracing to kickstart the New Year on a sour note, with protests planned against the government's huge hike in gasoline prices.

President Enrique Pena Nieto has promised that fuel prices will fall thanks to his landmark 2014 energy reform, which ended a seven-decade-old monopoly held by the state-run firm Pemex.

The government plans to end subsidies and let the market dictate prices in March, but Mexicans will feel the pinch at the pump before they start falling.

The finance ministry announced Tuesday that the price of gasoline would increase by as much as 20.1 percent to 0.88 dollars per liter on January 1, while diesel would rise by 16.5 percent to 0.83 dollars.

The price ceiling will be adjusted daily from February 18, before letting supply and demand determine them in March.

Around 100 protestors blocked a service station in the Pacific resort of Acapulco on Friday, while Jalisco authorities investigated reports that a drug gang threatened to set fire to service stations.

A protest is planned in the capital on Sunday while Mexicans were urged on social media to block service stations on Monday. People were also encouraged to boycott fuel for three days.

Before the price announcement, fuel shortages had already angered Mexicans in several states.

"The fuel price increase causes outrage. People are right: it's not fair. I support each family, I share their outrage and anger," Aristoteles Sandoval, the governor of western Jalisco state, wrote on Twitter.

Sandoval's criticism drew particular attention because he is a member of Pena Nieto's centrist Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI). Furious opposition governors plan to meet with federal government officials next week to discuss the price hike.

"We just had a security meeting (between governors and Pena Nieto) days ago and there was not one comment about this situation," said Mexico City's leftist Mayor Miguel Angel Mancera.

Competitive prices

The protests are the latest headache for Pena Nieto, whose popularity has plummeted below 25 percent this year due to his government's failure to curb drug-related violence, disappointing economic growth and his unpopular decision to host Donald Trump before the anti-immigration Republican won the US presidential election.

Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade defended the fuel price increase, saying it would not trigger more inflation and that eventually the "final price for consumers will be among the most competitive in the world."

Mexican energy industry expert David Shields voiced doubts that the demonstrations will force the government to change its mind.

"After such a blunt announcement, it's very hard for the government to back down because it has a very small margin. The country's fiscal situation is terrible and you can't keep subsidizing gasoline," Shields told AFP.

The fall in global oil prices in recent years has forced the government to cut its budget and slash spending at Pemex.

And the peso has fallen to historic lows due to Trump's protectionist rhetoric against Mexico.

Fewer tips?

The liberalization of gasoline prices was supposed to begin in 2018, but the government decided to start it now.

"An immediate drop in prices was an unreal expectation. We have seen a very strong depreciation of the peso," Shields said.

In Mexico City, service station worker Maria de la Luz Lopez worried that the price increases could hurt her.

"I'm afraid that to compensate for the increase, (customers) will no longer give us tips," said Lopez, who like many in her field does not earn a wage and depends on the generosity of drivers.

Image

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Trump President-elect, Obama disputes spill into the openbullet
2 Vladmir Putin US sanctions Russia over vote hackingbullet
3 In India Police bust venom smugglers, seize 72 deadly snakesbullet

World

The ceasefire was holding across most of Syria, though clashes near Damascus underlined the fragility of the deal brokered Turkey and Russia
Syria Russia seeks UN backing for Syria truce
Fireworks arrive on a barge to the Sydney Harbour ahead of New Year's Eve extravaganza
In Australia Country kicks off global New Year party defying terror threat
Two suicide bombers attacked Baghdad's central Al-Sinek neighbourhood killing at least 27 people and wounding 53
In Iraq Suicide bombers kill at least 18 in Central Baghdad - Police
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gestures as he delivers a speech on December 20, 2016 in Istanbul
Erdogan Turkey approves draft amendments giving president more power