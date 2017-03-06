In Mali 11 Malian soldiers killed in attack on border base

The jihadist attack on the border village of Boulekessi killed 11 troops and wounded five more, according to an official toll from the defence ministry.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Malian army soldiers, pro-government militia members and former rebels, predominantly Tuaregs, take part in a joint patrol in Gao in northern Mali in February 2017 play

Malian army soldiers, pro-government militia members and former rebels, predominantly Tuaregs, take part in a joint patrol in Gao in northern Mali in February 2017

(AFP/File)

United Nations UN envoys plan Paris conference to aid Chad
In Niger Thousands protest as pressure on govt mounts
Adama Barrow Gambian President visits Dakar
Terrorism 3 jihadist groups in Africa's Sahel announce merger
Merkel German Chancellor heads to Egypt, Tunisia to reduce migrant flows
In Mali Nigerian government evacuates 41 Nigerian girls, arrests 6 suspected human traffickers
In Kaduna Ethnic, religious violence again grips Nigeria's northern state
Timbuktu bars smashed by Muslim protesters in Mali
Donald Trump US President fires up German debate on military spending
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Iran leader backs liberation from Israel 'tumour'

At least 11 soldiers were killed in Mali on Sunday in an attack on an army base near the border with Burkina Faso, as rival armed factions surrounded the flashpoint city of Timbuktu.

The jihadist attack on the border village of Boulekessi killed 11 troops and wounded five more, according to an official toll from the defence ministry read out on national television.

"One of our positions was attacked early Sunday morning by terrorists, on the border with Burkina Faso," a highly-placed Malian military source told AFP on condition of anonymity earlier Sunday.

French forces stationed in the troubled west African nation sent helicopters to help Malian forces assess the attack site, the source later added, and 20 soldiers had crossed into Burkinabe territory to flee the violence.

A regional security source said the attack was carried out by Ansarul Islam, a jihadist group that claimed an attack in December in which 12 Burkinabe soldiers were killed.

Ansarul Islam is led by Burkinabe Malam Ibrahim Dicko, a radical preacher who wants to create an Islamist "kingdom" in the region, experts say.

There was no official claim of responsibility from the group.

Dozens of soldiers were killed in a suicide attack on an army base on January 18 in Gao, northern Mali.

But jihadist attacks like Sunday's have increased in Mali's centre, having previously been largely confined to the restive north.

A resident of Douentza, the county seat near the base, said the assailants had looted or torched large amounts of military hardware.

The Malian army told AFP that a team had been dispatched to assess the damage and provide reinforcements.

Timbuktu surrounded

Meanwhile in Timbuktu, northern Mali, residents said their city was entirely surrounded by rival armed groups, blocking all entry and exit points.

"They have taken position everywhere outside the city. We are very scared of being caught in crossfire," said the resident of Abaroudjou, a neighbourhood on the city's outer edge.

Witnesses told AFP shots were fired on the city outskirts and the main road to Timbuktu was cut off by mid-evening.

The tensions relate to Boubacar Ould Hamadi, an ex-separatist rebel who was awarded a position as head of an interim regional authority in Timbuktu that will pave the way for elections to be held when security improves.

Internal conflicts within the former rebel alliance have delayed Hamadi taking his position until Monday, and appeared to have erupted anew ahead of the deadline.

The government maintains that the heads of the new regional authorities in Timbuktu and Taoudenit will still begin work Monday.

Mali's north fell under the control of Tuareg-led rebels and jihadist groups linked to Al-Qaeda in 2012, who were largely ousted by a French-led military operation in January 2013.

But the implementation of a peace accord struck in 2015 has been piecemeal, and insurgents who refused to sign the deal are still active across large parts of the country.

Meanwhile, three jihadist groups active in the Sahel region announced Thursday that they would merge to form a single organisation, raising fears of more attacks and better coordination by insurgents operating in Mali.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Sergei Polunin Dancing with demons: ballet star bares allbullet
2 Senegal, Gambia Countries announce new era of tiesbullet
3 Donald Trump US President, others nominated for Nobel Peace Prizebullet

World

Sebastian Marroquin, son of late Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar, made headlines last year when he took to Facebook to list 28 inaccuracies in Netflix's popular series about his father
Pablo Escobar Late drug lord's son slams Netflix series for 'glorifying' criminals
A boy looks at a flock of dead goats in a dry land close to Dhahar in Puntland, northeastern Somalia, on December 15, 2016
In Somalia Country reports 110 deaths from drought over 48 hours
Mugabe travelled to Singapore on Wednesday, just days after he celebrated his 93rd birthday, for what his spokesman had described as a "scheduled medical review"
Mugabe Zimbabwe's President back home after medical review in Singapore
US President Donald Trump pictured during a meeting with parents and teachers at Saint Andrew Catholic School in Orlando, Florida, on March 3, 2017
Donald Trump US President orders probe into whether Obama tapped his phone