In Israel Police arrests 7 after protests against soldier's conviction

Those detained are accused of public order offences during a demonstration outside the Jerusalem residence of President Reuven Rivlin.

Israeli police detain a demonstrator during a protest outside the defence ministry in Tel Aviv on January 4, 2017, in support of Israeli soldier Elor Azaria play

Israeli police detain a demonstrator during a protest outside the defence ministry in Tel Aviv on January 4, 2017, in support of Israeli soldier Elor Azaria

Israeli police made seven arrests overnight following an unruly protest against the manslaughter conviction of a soldier for shooting dead a wounded Palestinian assailant, police said on Sunday.

Those detained are accused of public order offences during a demonstration outside the Jerusalem residence of President Reuven Rivlin following a reconciliation rally in Tel Aviv.

An eighth person was arrested on charges of seeking to disrupt Saturday's rally in the commercial capital.

Another was detained on suspicion of taking part in a hate campaign against armed forces chief of staff Lieutenant General Gadi Eisenkot, who ordered the prosecution of Sergeant Elor Azaria that angered many on the Israeli right.

"During the night dozens of demonstrators arrived opposite the president's residence where they wanted to carry out an illegal protest in support of the soldier Elor Azaria," a police statement said.

"Some of them blocked the road and refused to obey police instructions. Seven demonstrators were arrested for breach of public order."

Since a military court found Azaria guilty on Wednesday, there has been a wave of public protest and threats against officials involved in the prosecution of the 20-year-old French-Israeli infantryman.

After the verdict was read out, protesters scuffled with police outside military headquarters in Tel Aviv.

Radio and television channels broadcast recordings of the demonstrators chanting that the chief of staff should beware unless he wanted to share the fate of prime minister Yitzhak Rabin, who was assassinated by a Jewish extremist in 1995.

"Gadi, Gadi be careful, Rabin is looking for a friend," they shouted.

Saturday's unity rally, convened after a moving Facebook appeal by reserve Captain Ziv Shilon, was held in Tel Aviv's Rabin Square.

Azaria's conviction has deeply divided Israeli public opinion between those who believe he was wrongly tried and those who say the conviction was the right and proper consequence of his actions.

Right-wing politicians -- including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu -- have already called for Azaria to be pardoned, even though he has yet to be sentenced and his lawyers say he may appeal.

He faces up to 20 years in prison.

