In India Police arrest US national for circulating child porn

The tip-off came from Interpol, which alerted the Telangana Police about the circulation of the pornographic material.

  • Published:
A police officer with his cuffs play

A police officer with his cuffs

(Nigerian Bulletin)

India Country launches first internet hotline to tackle surge in child porn
In Germany Government plans security overhaul after Berlin attack
In Cambodia Authorities to arrest 3 behind photoshopped image of king
Sexbots Sex and marriage with robots: science fiction or new reality?
In Indonesia Porn film plays on Jakarta billboard, police investigate
Devil to pay Taiwan to launch softer than soft porn-star metro cards
In India Government orders clampdown on Internet porn, sparks censorship debate
In US Man who ran 'revenge porn' website sentenced to 18 years in prison
In Burkina Faso Gunmen in 2016 terror attack contacted from Syrian phone - says prosecutor
In China Government says graft suspects abroad abuse system to prolong cases

Indian police have arrested a 42-year-old U.S. national in the southern city of Hyderabad on charges of circulating pornographic videos and images involving minors.

“Based on a tip-off by Interpol, the cybercrime wing of the Criminal Investigation Department of the southern state of Telangana nabbed James Kirk Jones, who is employed with a multi-national firm in Hyderabad.

“The suspect was produced in a court on Wednesday and remanded in judicial custody for 14 days,’’ an official said, on condition of anonymity.

Cops said Jones has confessed to the crime.

“During interrogation, the suspect told us he has been downloading, watching and sharing child pornography since his childhood in America,’’ the police official said.

The tip-off came from Interpol, which alerted the Telangana Police that pornographic material was being circulated through a certain Internet protocol address located in Hyderabad.

Investigation led cops to the suspect’s rented home in the city.

“We have seized the laptop and external hard drive as well as the mobile phone of Jones, and also registered a case against him under the Information Technology Act,’’ the police official said.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Donald Trump Outgoing CIA chief warns US President-elect to watch his wordsbullet
2 Jammeh Nigeria reportedly 'deploys warship' to The Gambiabullet
3 Adama Barrow Gambia's President-elect's son killed by dogbullet

World

Iraqi elite forces have in recent days entered the last neighbourhoods on the eastern side of Mosul, on the left bank of the Tigris River that runs through the city
In Iraq Top commander announces 'liberation' of east Mosul
Tracing charm from Nazi camp to a young victim
The Holocaust Tracing charm from Nazi camp to a young victim
Crimes targeting South Korean nationals in the Philippines have often made headlines - nearly 50 South Koreans have been killed in the country since 2012
In The Philippines Police kidnapped and murdered South Korean businessman
Outgoing US vice president Joe Biden addresses the assembly on the second day of the World Economic Forum, on January 18, 2017 in Davos.
Biden US vice-President hits Putin's Russia in final address as VP