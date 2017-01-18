In India Police arrest US national for circulating child porn

Indian police have arrested a 42-year-old U.S. national in the southern city of Hyderabad on charges of circulating pornographic videos and images involving minors.

“Based on a tip-off by Interpol, the cybercrime wing of the Criminal Investigation Department of the southern state of Telangana nabbed James Kirk Jones, who is employed with a multi-national firm in Hyderabad.

“The suspect was produced in a court on Wednesday and remanded in judicial custody for 14 days,’’ an official said, on condition of anonymity.

Cops said Jones has confessed to the crime.

“During interrogation, the suspect told us he has been downloading, watching and sharing child pornography since his childhood in America,’’ the police official said.

The tip-off came from Interpol, which alerted the Telangana Police that pornographic material was being circulated through a certain Internet protocol address located in Hyderabad.

Investigation led cops to the suspect’s rented home in the city.

“We have seized the laptop and external hard drive as well as the mobile phone of Jones, and also registered a case against him under the Information Technology Act,’’ the police official said.