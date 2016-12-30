Home > World >

In India :  Five dead, scores missing after mine collapse

In India Five dead, scores missing after mine collapse

The collapse buried at least 23 miners and dozens of vehicles under the debris.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The collapse of a coal mine in eastern India has left around a dozen workers trapped play

The collapse of a coal mine in eastern India has left around a dozen workers trapped

(AFP/File)

In China 66,000 workplace deaths recorded last year: report
In Libya Disease and mines rule in former IS bastion
DR Congo At least 20 dead in gold mine collapse
In China Fire leaves 22 coal miners trapped
In Turkey 3 dead, 13 trapped in mine collapse
In DR Congo Government transfers mining royalties to Kabila ally - NGO
In Brazil 1 year on, mine tragedy wounds still raw
In Brazil Authorities charge 21 over deaths in mine dam collapse - prosecutor

At least five workers were killed and scores more feared trapped on Friday after a massive mound of earth caved in at a coal mine in eastern India.

The collapse buried at least 23 miners and dozens of vehicles under the debris as hundreds of emergency workers battled overnight to rescue the men at the Lalmatia open cast mine in Jharkhand state's Godda district.

"We have retrieved five dead bodies and another 23 are said to be trapped under the debris," Harilal Chauhan, Godda police chief, told AFP.

Chauhan said the exact number of workers trapped under tons of earth was not yet known, with some unconfirmed media reports putting the number at 50.

Authorities dispatched more than 200 rescue workers from the federal National Disaster Management Authority to the site to help with rescue work.

The mine is operated by the government-owned Eastern Coalfields Limited, whose top official Niladri Roy told AFP that more than 250 meters of mine collapsed as the workers headed towards the exit gate around 7:30pm local time.

There was no immediate explanation for the collapse.

All the miners are employed by a private contractor and work round-the-clock.

In a separate incident on Thursday four miners were injured at a government-run coal mine in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district.

A mine official said the workers were hit after the roof off the Putki Balihari coal mine collapsed partially. Two of the injured were in a critical condition.

Jharkhand is one of the richest mineral zones in India, and accounts for around 29 percent of the country's coal deposits. However it is also one of India's poorest areas and epicentre of a Maoist insurgency.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Trump President-elect, Obama disputes spill into the openbullet
2 Philippines Police say 1m people captured in drug warbullet
3 In Mexico Gang massacres 7 members of a family during Christmasbullet

World

Prisoners packing candy in northern Taiwan: the prison system's additive-free product range has attracted many fans
In Taiwan Prisoners turn artisan chefs as 'jail food' takes off
Jordanian taxi driver Nisrin Akoubeh works a gruelling 10-hour shift in her taxi -- a rare occupation for a woman in the conservative Muslim society
In Jordan Women at wheel of 'pink taxis' challenge norms
FoodCycle volunteers serve up weekly vegetarian lunches to up to 50 people in Hackney, many of whom have health problems or are at risk of social isolation
In Britain Citizens gets creative in fighting rampant food waste
A nationwide ceasefire in Syria, which does not include designated "terrorists" like the Islamic State group, was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin
In Syria Truce ushered in despite isolated clashes