In Germany Bomb threat in Gaggenau after Turkish rally scrapped

The town of about 30,000 inhabitants on Thursday withdrew an agreement to lease a hall for a Turkish rally.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Police guard the hall in Gaggenau, western Germany, on March 2, 2017 play

Police guard the hall in Gaggenau, western Germany, on March 2, 2017

(dpa/AFP/File)

Recep Tayyip Erdogan Pro-Kurd party rallies against boosting Turkey President's powers
Recep Tayyip Erdogan German local authorities halt rallies in support of the expansion of President's powers
In Syria Turkish-backed rebels seize villages from Kurds
Bashar al-Assad To counter Turkey, Damascus sidles up to Kurds
In Turkey Berlin calls in Turkish envoy over jailing of German journalist
Erdogan Turkish president says paper to pay 'price' over controversial report
In Turkey Largest coup trial opens with 330 suspects
Turkey jails German journalist on terrorism charges
Erdogan Turkey President 'not welcome' to campaign in Austria
Boosting Erdogan powers will make 'strong Turkey': PM

A small German town said it had received a bomb threat Friday, a day after blocking a rally by Turkey's justice minister to promote a referendum on expanding President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's powers.

"We received a bomb threat by phone at around 7:30 am (0630 GMT)," Dieter Spannagel, a local official from the western town of Gaggenau, told AFP.

"The caller cited the cancellation of the event with the Turkish justice minister as a reason."

Investigators were searching the city hall, which had been evacuated, said mayor Michael Pfeiffer, who added the process could take several hours.

The town of about 30,000 inhabitants on Thursday withdrew an agreement to lease a hall to the Union of European Turkish Democrats (UETD) for a rally, with Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag as the guest speaker.

The festival hall in the German town of Gaggenau was decked with Turkish flags ahead of a planned speech by Bekir Bozdag play

The festival hall in the German town of Gaggenau was decked with Turkish flags ahead of a planned speech by Bekir Bozdag

(dpa/AFP)

Gaggenau authorities said a large number of visitors were expected as the event had been widely publicised, but that the town did not have the capacity to host such a big crowd.

"The Bad Rotenfels hall (in Gaggenau), parking lots and road access are insufficient to meet that demand," they said.

The decision was met with an angry response from Ankara, with Bozdag himself saying he was also scrapping talks with Germany's Justice Minister Heiko Maas, whom he had been due to meet during the trip.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Friday accused Germany of working for a "no" vote ahead of the April referendum that would discard the post of prime minister for the first time in Turkey's history.

Germany is home to about three million people of Turkish origin, the legacy of a massive "guest worker" programme in the 1960s and 70s. It is the biggest population of Turks in the world outside Turkey.

Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag scrapped a meeting with his German counterpart after the cancellation of the pro-referendum rally in Gaggenau play

Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag scrapped a meeting with his German counterpart after the cancellation of the pro-referendum rally in Gaggenau

(AFP/File)

Erdogan's government is keen to harness their votes for the April 16 referendum.

Critics say the new presidential system will cement one-man rule in the country.

Turkish politicians have sparked controversy over their visits to Germany to hold political rallies, particularly at a time when Berlin-Ankara relations are frayed by a series of disputes since the failed coup that aimed to oust Erdogan last July.

The latest issue dogging ties has been Ankara's provisional detention of a German journalist on terrorism-related charges.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Obama Barack, Michelle sign bumper book dealbullet
2 Donald Trump US President says Israel settlement growth 'not good for...bullet
3 Kim Jong-Nam Malaysia to free North Korean arrested in assassinationbullet

World

German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses a press conference in Cairo on March 2, 2017
Angela Merkel German Chancellor goes to Tunisia for economic, migration talks
An Iraqi Kurdish female fighter and a Yazidi female fighter aim their weapons near the front line of the fight against ISIS near Mosul, Iraq, April 20, 2016.
In Northern Iraq Clashes erupt between rival Kurdish forces
Policemen check the back garden of an upscale cafe in Dhaka on July 3, 2016 a day after a bloody siege ended with the death of 22 hostages, including 18 foreigners
In Bangladesh Police arrests cafe attackers' 'spiritual leader'
Balinese Hindu local security 'Pecalang' stand guard during a rehearsal ahead of the arrival of Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdul-Aziz, in Nusa Dua, on March 3, 2017
King Salman Bali gears up for Saudi monarch's extravagant visit