In Gambia Govt shut down another private radio station

Six plain clothes security agents arrived at Paradise FM slightly before 2300 GMT and told the station to stop broadcasting.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Gambian President Yahya Jammeh, seen in 2014, initially conceded presidential election defeat to opposition leader Adama Barrow before reversing his position and refusing to accept the vote a week later play

Gambian President Yahya Jammeh, seen in 2014, initially conceded presidential election defeat to opposition leader Adama Barrow before reversing his position and refusing to accept the vote a week later

(AFP/File)

In Gambia Army chief backs president as region watches
In Gambia Head of electoral commission flees to Senegal
In Gambia Govt shut popular independent radio station, Teranga FM
Adama Barrow Gambian president-elect tells Jammeh to transfer power like British
In Gambia Citizens turn back to migration as political impasse drags
In Gambia Opposition says 'no court' can cancel Barrow's win
Yahya Jammeh Defiant Gambia president lets the clock run
Yahya Jammeh Gambia's white-collar workers roused to action
Yahya Jammeh Gambia president again refuses to step down in January
Jammeh Gambia's President does not face prosecution on leaving office - opposition

Another private Gambian radio station, the popular Paradise FM, was shut down late Sunday by authorities, media sources said, making it the fourth radio station to be ordered off air so far this month.

Six plain clothes security agents arrived at Paradise FM slightly before 2300 GMT and told the station to stop broadcasting, the sources said.

They claimed to be acting on orders from the ministry of information but did not provide any official documents or give a reason for the closure.

Several hours prior, the station had spoken at length to an opposition spokesman, Halifa Sallah, as well as to a ruling party spokesman, Yankuba Colley.

Gambia has been plunged into a political crisis after the country's long-serving President Yahya Jammeh, who has ruled the small west African country with an iron fist since taking power in a bloodless coup in 1994, lost December's presidential election.

Despite a chorus of international criticism, Jammeh rejected the results, saying he would not cede power to opponent Adama Barrow and filing a court challenge. The case is due to be heard on January 10.

Three other radio stations have been ordered off air in similar circumstances so far in January, with only one of them -- Afri Radio -- later allowed to continue broadcasts on the condition it plays only music.

Jammeh is regularly accused of rights abuses and repression of the media.

The Gambia ranked 145 out of 180 countries in Reporters Without Borders' 2016 World Press Freedom Index, pointing to "a climate of terror around anything remotely to do with journalism".

Image
  •  
    A pregnant woman, in the last trimester of her pregnancy, poses in this illustration photo in Sete   
  •  
    A woman walks past DNB bank's local office in Riga   
  •  
    Gambia's President Al Hadji Yahya Jammeh attends the plenary session of the Africa-South America Summit on Margarita Island   
  • President Jacob Zuma of South Africa speaks during a high-level meeting on addressing large movements of refugees and migrants at the United Nations General Assembly in Manhattan, New York   
  • Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi attends a news conference with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and the Cyprus' President Nicos Anastasiades (unseen) at the El-Thadiya presidential palace in Cairo   
  • The General Electric logo is seen in a Sears store in Schaumburg   
  • Angola's President Jose Eduardo dos Santos talks to journalists after a ceremony held at Sao Bento Palace in Lisbon   
  • A street trader counts out change for a customer in Durban   
  • Manchester United v Fenerbahce SK - UEFA Europa League Group Stage - Group A   
  • Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur - EFL Cup Fourth Round   
  • Torres arrives for a news conference in Sao Joao da Mata   
  • Arsenal v Reading - EFL Cup Fourth Round   
  • Kenya shilling coins and notes are pictured inside a cashier's booth at a forex exchange bureau in Kenya's capital Nairobi   
  • Visitors are silhouetted against the logo of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Tokyo   
  • Manchester United v Fenerbahce SK - UEFA Europa League Group Stage - Group A   
  • Manchester City v Southampton - Premier League   
  • Evangelist and ex-combatant Joshua Milton Blahyi preaches in a church in his hometown of Grand Gedeh   
  • The entrance of the ICC is seen in The Hague   
  • Fishing boats sit beneath the skyline of Mozambique's capital Maputo   
  • A migrant is seen in silhouette near flames from a burning makeshift shelter on the second day of the evacuation of migrants and their transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais   
  • French CRS riot police secure the area so firemen can arrive to extinguish fires on the second day of the evacuation and dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais   
  • Migrants are seen in silhouette as they gather near flames from a burning makeshift shelter in the "Jungle" in Calais   
  • Sparks fly from a fire as migrants sit near for warmth at the end of the first day of the evacuation and transfer to reception centers of migrants living in the "Jungle" in Calais   
  • A migrant is seen in silhouette near flames from a burning makeshift shelter on the second day of the evacuation of migrants and their transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais   
  • Migrants are seen in silhouette as they gather near flames from a burning makeshift shelter on the second day of the evacuation of migrants of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais   
  • Migrants queue on the third day of their evacuation and transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais   
  • French CRS riot police secure the area, as migrants stand near, in the "Jungle" in Calais   
  • Migrants queue on the third day of their evacuation and transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais   
  • Migrants who claim to be minors wait for their registration and their evacuation on the third day of the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais   
  • A French Gendarme stands near as migrants who claim to be minors wait for their registration and their evacuation on the third day of the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais   
  • Migrants who claim to be minors wait for their registration and their evacuation on the third day of the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais   
  • Migrants queue on the third day of their evacuation and transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais   
  • Migrants carry their belongings on the third day of their evacuation and transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais   
  • Policemen from Britain walk past charred debris from makeshift shelters and tents as they patrol in the "Jungle" on the third day of the evacuation of migrants as part of the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais   
  • Policemen from Britain walk past charred debris from makeshift shelters and tents as they patrol in the "Jungle" on the third day of the evacuation of migrants as part of the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais   
  • Smoke rises the sky as makeshift shelters and tents burn n the "Jungle" on the third day of the evacuation of migrants as part of the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais   
  • A migrants stands in the charred debris from makeshift shelters and tents in the "Jungle" on the third day of their evacuation and transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp in Calais   
  • A migrant walks past charred debris from makeshift shelters and tents in the "Jungle" on the third day of their evacuation, as part of the dismantlement of the camp in Calais   
  • A migrant walks past the charred debris from makeshift shelters and tents in the "Jungle" on the third day of their evacuation, as part of the dismantlement of the camp in Calais   
  • Migrants carry their belongings as they walk past the charred debris from makeshift shelters and tents in the "Jungle" on the third day of their evacuation, as part of the dismantlement of the camp in Calais   
  • Kenya's Rita Jeptoo reacts after winning the women's division at the 118th running of the Boston Marathon   
  • Firefighters extinguish burning makeshift shelters and tents in the "Jungle" on the third day of the evacuation of migrants and their transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp in Calais   
  • Migrants run past a burning makeshift shelters in the "Jungle" on the third day of their evacuation, as part of the dismantlement of the camp in Calais   
  •  
    A migrant stands near a burning makeshift shelters in the "Jungle" on the third day of their evacuation, as part of the dismantlement of the camp in Calais   
  •  
    French CRS riot police secure the area near burning makeshift shelters and tents in the "Jungle" on the third day of the evacuation of migrants and their transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp in Calais   

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In US Gunman opens fire on passengers at Florida airport, 5 deadbullet
2 In Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo takes oath as new Presidentbullet
3 Osama Bin Laden Late Qaeda leader's son placed on US terror watch listbullet

World

Dili officially dropped its spying case against Canberra before the UN's highest International Court of Justice in June 2015 after Australia returned sensitive documents
Australia East Timor and Australia to tear up sea border treaty
Mexican police patrol the streets of Guadalajara
In Mexico American man arrested in US consular official's shooting
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro says he is raising the minimum wage to 40 bolivars, about 60 dollars at the highest official exchange rate, or $12 on the black market
In Venezuela Govt boosts minimum wage by 50 percent
Former Iranian president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani was a key figure in the foundation of the Islamic republic in 1979
Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani Former Iranian President dies of heart attack