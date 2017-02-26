In Albania Opposition leader charged over anti-regime protests

Albania's opposition leader was charged by police on Saturday for inciting public violence after leading sweeping anti-government protests.

Lulzim Basha, leader of the centre-right Democratic Party, "on Friday called on citizens to react violently against state institutions," a police statement said, after he was charged.

If convicted, he faces up to three years in jail.

Police cited Basha as allegedly calling on his supporters to "puncture car tires, break the glass ... to war."

For the past week, hundreds of people protest in Tirana seeking resignation of socialist Prime Minister Edi Rama ahead elections set for June.

The protesters have occupied a tent in front of the main government offices in the capital.

Basha said the opposition would continue to protest until forming of a caretaker government "that would organise free and fair elections."

On Thursday he said he would boycott parliament, a move which would jeopardise the implementation of judicial overhauls that are required before Albania can begin talks for joining the European Union.

The prime minister had proposed that the opposition send lawmakers only to assure the adoption of measures needed for the judicial reforms while continuing the protest but Basha, who accuses Rama's government of deepening poverty and corruption in Albania, dismissed it.

Last year, the Balkan country adopted a key judicial reform sought by EU to fight widespread corruption and organised crime.

Albania obtained EU candidate status in 2014 and hopes to open talks for joining the bloc by the end of the year.