In Afghanistan Over 620,000 people displaced by conflict, says UN

At the beginning of 2016, the UN had only expected 250,000 people to be internally displaced in the war-torn country.

  • Published:
Over 620,000 people displaced by conflict in Afghanistan, says UN play

Over 620,000 people displaced by conflict in Afghanistan, says UN

(AFP)

Taliban Afghans push for militant 'safe zone' to outflank Pakistan
Barack Obama Work together for change, US President says in farewell preview
Obama WikiLeaks urges leaks of departing President's White House docs
Osama bin Laden US puts late terrorist's son on blacklist
In US Pentagon scraps Iraq, Afghan enlistment bonus repayments
Obama US President defends legacy in letter to American people
Taliban Militants publicly flog 6 amid rise in extrajudicial punishments
Russia, Iran ties with Taliban stoke Afghan anxiety
Obama Nine things outgoing US President will be remembered for
Julian Assange Is WikiLeaks's boss a bold publisher or Russian dupe?

Ongoing conflict across different parts of Afghanistan forced over 623,000 people to leave their homes in 2016, according to a UN report published on Tuesday, January 10.

At the beginning of 2016, the UN had only expected 250,000 people to be internally displaced in the war-torn country.

However, the number rose dramatically as intense fighting in several parts of Afghanistan continued throughout the year.

Over 40,000 people were newly registered as displaced in the three weeks since the UN reported that there were 580,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) on Dec. 18.

The report said the number of those displaced by conflict were “the highest number recorded.”

It added that the total number of displaced people in 2016 will continue to rise over the next few weeks as assessments of existing IDPs caseloads are carried out throughout the country.

Adding to the chaos, about one million registered refugees and undocumented Afghans were forced to return from Iran and Pakistan in 2016.

Meanwhile, this has posed a challenge for the Afghan government and aid agencies alike to assist all those displaced and returned.

According to the recently published UN Humanitarian Needs Overview, over 9 million people are in need of assistance an increase of 13 per cent over 2015.

Humanitarian helpers warned of deadly consequences for hundreds of thousands of people who have no shelter and little food during the winter. 

Image
  • The sign for Wynwood Yard is seen in the Wynwood arts district of Miami   
  • Artist Shawn Crawford draws illustrations of mosquitos for an educational brochure about Zika, in New York   
  • Displaced South Sudanese children pose for a photograph in a camp for internally displaced people in the UNMISS compound in Tomping, Juba, South Sudan   
  • A Malawian trader counts money as he sells maize near the capital Lilongwe   
  • File photo of Riek Machar, South Sudan's then rebel leader, talking to his men in a rebel-controlled territory in Jonglei State   
  • Dutch coach Martin Jol, coach of Egypt's Al Ahly, watches during their African Champions League soccer match against Zambia's Zesco United at Army Stadium in Suez   
  • Machinery is seen at the Congolese state mining company Gecamines' copper plant in Kambove, in the southern region of Katanga   
  • Argentina v Georgia - IRB Rugby World Cup 2015 Pool C   
  • A French farmer displays damaged wheat in his field in Bantouzelle   
  • Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius leaves court after appearing for the 2013 killing of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp   
  • U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks during a joint news conference with Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Perfecto Yasay (not pictured) at the Department of Foreign Affairs in Pasay city Metro Manila   
  • U.S. musician Aloe Blacc poses upon arrival at the Foundation for AIDS Research fundraising gala in Hong Kong   
  • Photo illustration of South African bank notes displayed next to the American dollar notes in Johannesburg   
  • Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama arrives for a meeting with France's President at the Elysee Palace in Paris   
  • The logo of Beijing Automotive Group (BAIC) is seen during the Auto China 2016 auto show in Beijing   
  • Handre Pollard of South Africa kicks a penalty during their Rugby World Cup Semi-Final match against New Zealand at Twickenham in London   
  • An inflatable boat from the Spanish vessel Astral operated by the NGO Proactiva collects migrants off the Libyan coast in the Mediterranean Sea   
  • Venezuelan coffee beans are seen in a roaster in Caracas   
  • ZWforestpests   
  • A Chinese couple from Yunnan accompany a photographer as they make their way through the water and on the rocks for a wedding photo session at the Cap Malheureux beach on the Indian Ocean island Mauritius   
  • South Africa's Stephen Cook avoids a short pitched delivery during the first cricket test match against New Zealand in Durban   
  • Nigeria's Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun speaks at a news conference in Lagos   
  • Kenya shilling coins and notes are pictured inside a cashier's booth at a forex exchange bureau in Kenya's capital Nairobi   
  • Tunisia's PM-designate Youssef Chahed speaks during a news conference after his meeting with Tunisia's President Beji Caid Essebsi in Tunis   
  • A medic inspects the damage inside Anadan Hospital, sponsored by Union of Medical Care and Relief Organizations (UOSSM), after it was hit yesterday by an airstrike in the rebel held city of Anadan, northern Aleppo province   
  • A view of the scene following a car bomb attack in al-Gharbiat in Sirte   
  • A boy eats at an orphanage run by a non-governmental organisation on World Hunger Day, in the southern Indian city of Chennai   
  • Staff of MSF demonstrates one month after the US bombing of their charity-run hospital in Kunduz in Afghanistan in Geneva   
  • A Haitian with symptoms of cholera is transported in a wheelbarrow in Port-au-Prince   
  • Aedes aegypti mosquitoes are seen inside Oxitec laboratory in Campinas, Brazil   
  • Everton v Swansea City - Barclays Premier League   
  • Protesters chant slogans during a demonstration over what they say is unfair distribution of wealth in the country at Meskel Square in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa   
  • Noel Charles drinks water as he rests on a stretcher in the Cholera Treatment Center of Diquini in Port-au-Prince, Haiti   

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 Nana Akufo-Addo Ghana President apologises for plagiarising Bill...bullet
2 In Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo takes oath as new Presidentbullet
3 Shinzo Abe Japan PM urges South Korea to remove 'comfort woman' statuebullet

World

Exiled King Kigeli V Ndahindurwa of Rwanda pictured in Washington DC's Union Station on May 3, 1994
In Rwanda Body of king repatriated after US court battle
VANGUARD
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Tuesday, January 10, 2017]
Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto (C) delivers a speech during the swearing-in ceremony of the new Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray (R) at Los Pinos presidential residence in Mexico City on January 4, 2017
Trump Mexico says will negotiate with President-elect 'without fear'
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, pictured in 2016, said its leaked material on the US Democratic Party did not come from the Russian government, but declined to say where it did come from
Assange Wikileaks boss hits back after US intelligence hack report