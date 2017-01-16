Eight-year-old Habibu Barrow, the son of Gambia's President-elect Adama Barrow has reportedly died after being bitten by a dog.

According to a report by BBC, the young Barrow died on the way to the hospital on Sunday, January 15, 2017 in Manjai near the Gambian capital Banjul.

Meanwhile Adama Barrow reportedly missed his son's funeral as he was advised to remain in Senegal for his safety.

According to the Gambian newspaper The Point, Barrow, a devout Muslim, is reportedly married to two wives and has five children.

Barrow won the 2016 general election in The Gambia but outgoing President Yahya Jammeh does not accept the result.