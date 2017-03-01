Francois Fillon French presidential candidate says will be charged but stay in campaign

Fillon said he would meet investigating magistrates on March 15 but denied all the allegations against him.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
French presidential candidate Francois Fillon addresses a press conference in Paris on March 1, 2017 play

French presidential candidate Francois Fillon addresses a press conference in Paris on March 1, 2017

(AFP)

In France Fillon postpones farm show campaign event
Le Pen, Fillon French politicians ape Trump's 'fake news' jibes
Marine Le Pen French presidential candidate's father Jean-Marie fined for Roma comment
In France Election turns ugly as political attacks mount
Emmanuel Macron French Presidential candidate's inspired grassroots activists driving campaign

French presidential candidate Francois Fillon said Wednesday he will not pull out of the campaign despite admitting he is to be charged over allegations he paid his wife and children for fake jobs.

Fillon, a conservative, said he would meet investigating magistrates on March 15 but denied all the allegations against him and reiterated that his family had "assisted" him during his political career.

"From the start, I have not been treated like anyone else facing the justice system," Fillon said in a statement to reporters, claiming he was the victim of a "political assassination".

"It's not just me they are killing, but the French presidential election," he said.

Fillon had earlier led the race ahead of the elections in April and May but the allegations had cost him support and he has fallen behind far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Donald Trump US President says Israel settlement growth 'not good for peace'bullet
2 In Indonesia Man collapses after caning for breaking Islamic lawbullet
3 In Ukraine Rebel region bids farewell to slain Tolstykhbullet

World

An African spurred tortoise at a turtle conservation centre in Senegal
In England UK zoo faces closure for animal cruelty after hundreds die
Theresa May had hoped the Brexit bill would pass through Britain's parliament by next week
Theresa May British PM set for Lords defeat on Europeans' post-Brexit rights
North Korea's state media has identified the victim only as Kim Chol -- the name under which Jong-Nam was travelling
Kim Jong-Nam North Korea pours scorn on 'absurd' claims over nerve agent
French presidential candidate Francois Fillon announced Wednesday that judges had summoned him to press charges over an expenses scandal but said he would continue his campaign
Francois Fillon Conservative faces charges but stays in campaign