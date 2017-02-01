Francois Fillon Embattled presidential candidate faces elimination in French election

The 62-year-old was chosen in a hard-fought primary as champion of the conservative party, the Republicans.

  • Published:
French presidential candidate Francois Fillon speaks during a campaign rally in Paris on January 29, 2017 play

French presidential candidate Francois Fillon speaks during a campaign rally in Paris on January 29, 2017

(AFP)

Fillon 'Fake job' scandal deepens for politician
Francois Fillon Presidential candidate grilled as French election race tightens
In France Fillon counts cost of wife 'fake job' claims
In France Fillon says wife 'has always worked for me'
In France Fillon, wife questioned in 'fake job' probe: sources
Benoit Hamon French Socialists nominate leftwinger for president
In France Benoit Hamon, 'dreamer' of the Socialist left
In France French candidate Fillon fights wife 'fake jobs' claim
Benoit Hamon Hamon pitches fresh ideas to French Socialists
Francois Fillon France investigates 'fake job' claim against wife of presidential candidate

French presidential candidate Francois Fillon, under fire for allegedly giving his wife fake jobs, would be routed in the first round of voting, according to an opinion poll published Wednesday.

Only 19 percent of those questioned said they would vote for the former premier, a fall of about six points over the last month, Les Echos newspaper, which commissioned the poll with Radio Classique, said.

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen, with around 26 percent of the vote, and former economy minister Emmanuel Macron, with around 22 percent, would go through to the runoff, it said.

The survey is based on intentions for the first round of voting, due on April 23, and on the assumption that centrist leader Francois Bayrou is in the race.

Twenty percent said they would vote for Fillon if Bayrou, who has yet to announce whether he will stand, did not run.

If no candidate wins an overall majority, a runoff between the two frontrunners will be held on May 7.

The survey found Macron would trounce Le Pen in the second round with 65 percent of the vote against a paltry 35 percent for her.

The poll was conducted among 1,053 people on Monday and Tuesday, just before an explosive new report by Le Canard Enchaine weekly which said around one million euros ($1.1 million) was paid to Fillon's wife, Penelope, and his children, who were separately employed as parliamentary aides.

Fillon, 62, was chosen in a hard-fought primary as champion of the conservative party, the Republicans.

Fillon has denied any wrongdoing but his status as frontrunner has been badly hit by the scandal.

During the primary, he stressed his reputation for probity, attacking his former boss and presidential rival Nicolas Sarkozy who was embroiled in a slew of scandals.

One beneficiary of the uproar is Macron, 39, a fast-rising centrist and former minister under the Socialists.

He is a telegenic fresh face in French politics but criticised by some as lacking substance.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 United States Trump defiant, Obama weighs in as travel ban fury mountsbullet
2 Donald Trump US President declares support for Christians in the...bullet
3 African Union Nigeria signs convention on Cross Border Cooperationbullet

World

Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena (right) pictured in Colombo on December 19, 2016
In Sri Lanka Seer arrested after predicting leader's death
Mourners gather in Kiev's Independence (Maidan) Square on February 1, 2017, as servicemen carry the coffins of soldiers killed in eastern Ukraine
In Ukraine Global alarm over fighting as death toll hits 19
Britain has two years to negotiate an EU break-up deal once Prime Minister Theresa May triggers Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty
Brexit British MPs to hold first vote on bill
Jewish settlers set tyres ablaze at the Amona outpost, northeast of Ramallah, on February 1, 2017
In Israel Police evict settlers from West Bank outpost