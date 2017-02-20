Fayez al-Sarraj Libya PM convoy comes under fire, no wounded

The chief's fragile GNA has struggled to impose its authority, particularly in eastern Libya where a rival administration holds sway.
"The convoy of GNA (Government of National Accord) chief Fayez al-Sarraj... came under fire as it passed near the Abu Slim sector of Tripoli," said spokesman Ashraf al-Thulthi.
"All the cars were armoured-plated, and there were no injuries," he said, adding an investigation was underway to identify the assailants.
Sarraj's fragile GNA, formed under a UN-backed deal signed in late 2015, has struggled to impose its authority, particularly in eastern Libya where a rival administration holds sway.