Elon Musk SpaceX CEO reveals that 2 people have paid for a trip to the moon in 2018

Musk also revealed that the travellers will begin their training later this year after undergoing a series of fitness tests.

  • Published:
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk unveiling the Dragon V2 spacecraft in Hawthorne, California. play

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk unveiling the Dragon V2 spacecraft in Hawthorne, California.

(REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

SpaceX puts Dragon passenger spaceship through test run
Failed Russian spaceship falling fast, should burn up Thursday
Pentagon US sanctions on Russia do not bar use of Russian rocket engines
In Russia Spaceship delivers three astronauts to space station
NASA SpaceX poised to launch cargo from historic pad
SpaceX Rocket blasts off from NASA launchpad with ISS cargo
SpaceX Cargo ship arrives at space station
Trump Tech sector leads resistance to US President's travel ban
Trump About US President's Iran and Australia controversy

Elon Musk, SpaceX CEO has told newsmen that two fun seekers have paid the company for a trip to the moon in 2018.

According to CNN, he said "Next year is going to be a big year for carrying people to the space station and hopefully beyond.”

Musk also revealed that the travellers will begin their training later this year after undergoing a series of fitness tests.

A statement which CNN obtained from the company’s blog said: "Like the Apollo astronauts before them, these individuals will travel into space carrying the hopes and dreams of all humankind, driven by the universal human spirit of exploration.”

Reports say no human being has ever travelled past low earth orbit after the 1972 Apollo mission.

 “For takeoff, SpaceX will use the same launch pad near Cape Canaveral, Florida, that was used for the Apollo programs missions,” CNN reports.

Though the names of the leisure space travellers have not been revealed, SpaceX revealed that other people have also expressed interest in the space expedition.

CNN reports that “Space tourists have previously paid the Russia government upwards of $20 million for a trip to the International Space Station. NASA has paid the Russians $80 million a seat to send astronauts to the space station. SpaceX has not revealed the price of the roughly week-long trip.”

The spacecraft which will be used for the trip, will go on a demo mission later this year, reports say.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He is a creative thinker and change agent, passionate about God, public relations and new media. Creates exciting branded entertainment concepts. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Donald Trump US President says Israel settlement growth 'not good for peace'bullet
2 In Ukraine Rebel region bids farewell to slain Tolstykhbullet
3 In Indonesia Man collapses after caning for breaking Islamic lawbullet

World

A baby gets a Mid-Upper Arm Circumference (MUAC) test for malnutrition in Thonyor, Leer County of South Sudan
In South Sudan Exhausted refugees flock to transit camp
Gambian chief of staff Ousman Badjie has been fire by new Gambian president Adama Barrow
Adama Barrow Gambia military chief sacked as President's clear-out gains pace
A dehorned black rhinoceros pictured at the Bona Bona Game Reseve, 200 kms southeast of Johannesburg, on August 3, 2012
In South Africa Rhino poaching dipped in 2016, stays above 1,000
Plane crash in Riverside, California
In California 3 killed, 2 injured as plane crashes into residential area