Elon Musk SpaceX CEO reveals that 2 people have paid for a trip to the moon in 2018

Elon Musk, SpaceX CEO has told newsmen that two fun seekers have paid the company for a trip to the moon in 2018.

According to CNN, he said "Next year is going to be a big year for carrying people to the space station and hopefully beyond.”

Musk also revealed that the travellers will begin their training later this year after undergoing a series of fitness tests.

A statement which CNN obtained from the company’s blog said: "Like the Apollo astronauts before them, these individuals will travel into space carrying the hopes and dreams of all humankind, driven by the universal human spirit of exploration.”

Reports say no human being has ever travelled past low earth orbit after the 1972 Apollo mission.

“For takeoff, SpaceX will use the same launch pad near Cape Canaveral, Florida, that was used for the Apollo programs missions,” CNN reports.

Though the names of the leisure space travellers have not been revealed, SpaceX revealed that other people have also expressed interest in the space expedition.

CNN reports that “Space tourists have previously paid the Russia government upwards of $20 million for a trip to the International Space Station. NASA has paid the Russians $80 million a seat to send astronauts to the space station. SpaceX has not revealed the price of the roughly week-long trip.”

The spacecraft which will be used for the trip, will go on a demo mission later this year, reports say.