Dominic Ongwen Trial of Ugandan LRA warlord resumes in The Hague

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Dominic Ongwen, a former commander in the Lord's Resistance Army (LRA), pictured at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, on December 6, 2016 play

Dominic Ongwen, a former commander in the Lord's Resistance Army (LRA), pictured at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, on December 6, 2016

(ANP/AFP/File)

In DR Congo Opposition figure heads home after crisis deal
In Rwanda Body of king repatriated after US court battle
In Uganda At least 30 drown in Christmas drama on Lake Albert
In Africa Conflicts blocking efforts to save giraffes
In Uganda 10 drown as boat carrying football fans capsizes
In Uganda Lawmakers petition ICC for investigation into "genocide" by army, police
AFCON 2017 When Uganda last played Africa Cup, Idi Amin ruled
In Congo Who's behind the massacres in Beni region?
In Congo M23 rebels cross over from Uganda, 'clash with army'

Former child soldier-turned-warlord Dominic Ongwen was back in the dock Monday as the first witness appeared in the trial of the Ugandan ex-commander of the Lord's Resistance Army due to last several years.

Abducted as a child and pressed into the ranks of the LRA, Ongwen has denied "in the name of God" 70 charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity brought against him at the International Criminal Court.

In December, the former LRA commander became the first-ever member of the notorious rebel group led by Joseph Kony to go on trial at the tribunal in The Hague, for his role in terrorising parts of northern Uganda between 2002 and 2005.

The first member of the Lord's Resistance Army to be tried at the ICC, Ongwen, said to be in his 40s, also became the first former child soldier to go before judges at the ICC in what will be a highly-watched case likely to set legal precedent.

Lord's Resistance Army play

Lord's Resistance Army

(AFP)

"I am not the LRA. The LRA is Joseph Kony who is the leader," Ongwen told the court in December.

A Catholic, Kony, came from a family which was said to be possessed by spirits, "a potentially frightening thing" for others around him, witness Tim Allen, an anthropology professor at the London School of Economics, told the court, as he gave a sombre account of the militia's bloody history.

A self-styled mystic and prophet, Kony launched a rebellion against Kampala some three decades ago seeking to impose his own version of the Ten Commandments on northern Uganda.

The UN says it has slaughtered more than 100,000 people and abducted 60,000 children since it was set up in 1987.

Allen said many people were fearful of Kony and his "unpredictability" and they were "brutally abducted and forced to see and do terrible things."

Kony remains at large, believed to be hiding in the jungles of the Central African Republic, after Ongwen surrendered to US special forces in January 2015.

Defence lawyers said he feared for his life and was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Donald Trump Outgoing CIA chief warns US President-elect to watch his wordsbullet
2 Donald Trump President-elect's busy Day 1: Scrap Obama orders, deport...bullet
3 African Migrants Scores missing in Mediterranean - Italy Coast Guard...bullet

World

Outgoing US Vice President Joe Biden (L) meets Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko
Joe Biden US vice president visits Ukraine in show of support
Donald Trump will be inaugurated as the 45th US president on January 20
Trump Key points from President-elect interview
Rescue personnel work at the crash site of a Turkish cargo plane in the village of Dacha-Suu outside Bishkek, on January 16, 2017
In Kyrgyzstan Authorities see possible pilot error in crash killing 37
When US President Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump met in the Oval Office the tone was cordial, but has changed with each incendiary Trump tweet
Obamacare Trump promises insurance for everybody as health law replacement