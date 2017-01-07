Barack Obama Work together for change, US President says in farewell preview

Many departing US presidents have given farewell addresses as they leave office, a tradition dating to the first US president, George Washington, in 1796.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
US President Barack Obama will deliver his farewell address from his hometown of Chicago play

US President Barack Obama will deliver his farewell address from his hometown of Chicago

(AFP/File)

Obama US President breaks down in tears as he recounts worst day in Office
Obama US President urges more progress on criminal justice reform
Obama US President defends health-care reforms, as Trump pushes repeal efforts
Obama US President defends legacy in letter to American people
Obama U.S president sends delegation to Akufo-Addo's inauguration
In France Government 'not planning' Israeli-Palestinian UN resolution
In Turkey Government asserts 'right' to close key base for coalition
Obama US President orders release of 4 Guantanamo Bay detainees against Trump's directive

President Barack Obama on Saturday spoke about the importance of ordinary people working together for change in a preview of the farewell address he will deliver in Chicago next week.

Many departing US presidents have given farewell addresses as they leave office, a tradition dating to the first US president, George Washington, in 1796.

"The running thread through my career has been the notion that when ordinary people get involved, get engaged, and come together in collective effort, things change for the better," Obama said in his weekly radio address.

"That's the belief at the heart of this precious American experiment in self-government. It's what gives work and purpose to each new generation."

Obama urged listeners to "remember that America is a story told over a longer time horizon, in fits and starts, punctuated at times by hardship, but ultimately written by generations of citizens who’ve somehow worked together, without fanfare, to form a more perfect union."

He then highlighted some of the accomplishments during his presidency, which include sweeping improvements to health care coverage, bringing home troops from Iraq and Afghanistan, reaching a nuclear deal with Iran, and bringing "the world together around a climate agreement."

Nevertheless "our work is and will always be unfinished. That's the imperative of citizenship – the idea that with hard work, people who love their country can change it."

The Hawaii-born Obama said he chose to deliver Tuesday's farewell address in Chicago "not only because it's my hometown – where I met my wife and we started a family – but also because it's really where my career in public service began."

The White House said it was the first time a president returns to his hometown to deliver such a speech.

Democrat Obama hands the presidency over to Republican Donald Trump in Washington on January 20.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Osama Bin Laden Late Qaeda leader's son placed on US terror watch listbullet
2 In US Gunman opens fire on passengers at Florida airport, 5 deadbullet
3 Obama US President breaks down in tears as he recounts worst day in...bullet

World

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan co-founded the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP)
Recep Tayyip Erdogan Parliament to debate expanding Turkish President's powers
Ghana's President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo reads his acceptance speech during a ceremony in December 2016
In Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo takes oath as new President
South Korean protesters carry portraits of President Park Geun-Hye during a protest demanding her immediate removal during a rally in Seoul, on January 7, 2017
Park Geun-Hye Protesters demand President's removal, ferry salvage
Iraq launched a massive operation on October 17 to retake Mosul from the jihadists, who seized the city more than two and a half years ago
In Iraq Troops near Tigris River in Mosul