Angela Merkel German Chancellor goes to Tunisia for economic, migration talks

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday left for Tunisia in a trip aimed at bolstering economic relations with North African countries and stemming migration to Germany ahead of national elections.

In Tunis, Merkel will meet with President Beji Caid Essebsi and Prime Minister Youssef Chahed.

She is also scheduled to address parliament.

In February, Merkel proposed funding and education incentives for Tunisians who voluntarily return to their home country as part of her bid to reduce migration to Germany from North African countries.

Anis Amri, a failed Tunisian asylum seeker, rammed a hijacked truck into a crowded Christmas market in Berlin in December.

The attack killed 12 people and injured dozens.

Prior to the assault, German authorities had rejected Amri’s bid for asylum, but he could not be returned to Tunisia because of missing documents and bureaucratic disputes with Tunis.