And the pelvic floor trainer goes to...

The Oscars swag bag is legendary for its loot - winners and losers go home with hundreds of thousands of dollars in sweet prizes, like luxury vacations and pricey beauty gear.

This year’s swag is no exception. According to Yahoo Finance, the “Everyone Wins” Nominee Gift Bag is valued at around six figures and includes a mix of things ranging from non-browning, GMO-free apples to a luxury six-day Hawaiian vacation at Koloa Landing Resort at Poipu.

There are also some totally random ones, like Dandi Patch underarm sweat patches and customized crayons.

But there’s one thing in particular celebs should probably keep for themselves rather than re-gift: the Elvie limited edition pelvic floor exercise tracker and app.

The Elvie costs $199 for non-Oscar nominees and is marketed as a personal trainer for your vagina and pelvic floor. The device goes in users’ vaginas and syncs with an app that provides different exercises that give the pelvic floor a workout.

According to Elvie’s website, you insert it like a tampon, do your thing, remove it, and go about your day.

It’s like doing Kegels, but with a machine guiding you and encouraging you to get a vaginal workout.

Since it’s pretty likely you last did your Kegels…uh…a while ago, the tracker and app are supposed to help keep you regular with what the brand claims are “fun” five-minute workouts.

As a result, you should have better orgasms and help stave off urinary incontinence.

There’s no research that says this is any better than doing plain old, tech-free Kegels, but still … Emma Stone might be trying it.