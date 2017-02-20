Best. News. Ever.

Brace yourself for the most perfect cast reunion news ever: The OG cast of Love Actually, is reuniting for a short film that reprises their original roles. Cue freak out.

Dubbed Red Nose Day Actually, the project is a short 10-minute film to benefit the UK charity Comic Relief. But on top of the feel-good reason for the reunion, there’s plenty to flip out over.

The film will be directed by Love Actually’s director Richard Curtis and will bring back the big names from the original film including Hugh Grant, Martine McCutcheon, Keira Knightley, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, and Andrew Lincoln.

Alas, we will not be graced with Alan Rickman's presence since his passing in 2016.

According to Cosmopolitan, the short film will revisit the original characters in the present day - 14 years after Love Actually was released in 2003.

“I would never have dreamt of writing a sequel to Love Actually, but I thought it might be fun to do 10 minutes to see what everyone is now up to," director Richard Curtis said in a statement on Red Nose Day's website.

"We've been delighted and grateful that so many of the cast are around and able to take part—it'll certainly be a nostalgic moment getting back together and recreating their characters 14 years later."

The project will join the list of other specials Curtis has done for Red Nose Day.

Held on March 24 in the UK (and on May 25 in the United States), the initiative is aimed at raising funds to end child poverty by hosting a telethon with big-name celebs (plus us mere mortals sharing selfies around the world) wearing red clown noses for their roles.

It may sound a little silly, but the FUN-raiser has had a big impact - since 2015, Red Nose Day in the US has raised $60 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Get your red nose ready and cross your fingers for the future of the Prime Minister and Natalie.