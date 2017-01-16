Lady Smarts Kendall Jenner says this paint color is a natural 'appetite suppressant’

We asked an expert if this is legit or total B.S.

You may have heard recently that Kendall Jenner painted a wall in her living room pink because it’s supposed to help suppress your appetite.

"I loved how my flocked Christmas tree popped in front of my newly painted pink wall,” she wrote on her app and website. “But there's actually a funny story behind the color of my living room! I decided to paint it pink because while I was trying to figure out what I wanted to do with the room, I went to dinner with friends and they had just gone to the "Human Condition" exhibition at a former hospital in LA.

They were telling me there's a pink room at the exhibit that had an explanation of the color choice: Baker-Miller Pink is the only color scientifically proven to calm you AND suppress your appetite.”

Naturally, Kendall was hooked. “I was like, ‘I NEED this color in my house!"’” she wrote. “I then found someone to paint the room and now I'm loving it!"

The concept is interesting but…is this for real? Adam Alter, Ph.D., an associate professor of marketing at New York University, and author of Drunk Tank Pink: And Other Unexpected Forces That Shape How We Think, Feel, and Behave, says it is—kind of. “There’s some evidence that colors affect our appetites,” he explains. “The main theory is that colors remind us of certain foods, which either inspires or dampens hunger.”

Most calorie-rich foods happen to be warm reds, oranges, and yellows, he points out, while very few foods are blue, indigo, or violet-colored. “In theory, then, reds and oranges inspire hunger, whereas blues and purples do the opposite,” he says. That’s why many fast food restaurants have yellow and red interiors and logos, while all-you-can-eat specials are often served on blue plates, so people won’t eat too much food, he explains.

As for Baker-Miller Pink, a study from Johns Hopkins University found that the color was indeed an appetite suppressant. However, Alter points out that “the evidence is limited to a single study.”

Still, the concept is cool. So, if you love blues, purples, and Baker-Miller Pink, it can’t hurt to splash the color around your place. But, if these aren’t really your go-to hues, it’s probably not going to make a huge difference on your waistline.