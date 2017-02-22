Health Tips 3 moves that soothe cramps

Yoga offers drug-free pain relief, according to one recent study.

Can your vinyasa flow help ease the pain from your monthly flow? Science says it's possible.

Jessica Bellofatto, founder and director of JBYoga in East Hampton, New York, guides you through three poses that will soothe an aching lower back and belly muscles.

Reclining Goddess

Sit on the floor with the soles of your feet together. Lay back, letting your knees fall out to the sides (if you feel pulling in the groin or hips, place yoga blocks or pillows under your knees). Hold one minute.

Wide-Kneed Child's Pose

Bring your knees slightly wider than hip distance and release forward, pressing your hips toward the floor and reaching toward the front of the mat. Hold at least one minute.

Cat/Cow

Get on all fours. Inhale and tuck your tailbone under, rounding your upper backand dropping your head.

Exhale as you lift your head and tailbone so your belly lowers toward the floor. Rock between these poses five to 10 times.

