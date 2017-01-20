Fitness and Weight Loss You’ll want to add this lunge to the beginning of every workout

It’s especially good if you’ve got tight hips.

Check out Women's Health's FitGIF Friday every week for fun and challenging new moves to make your sweat sesh really count. Here's this week's exercise:

Low lateral lunge: This is a great warmup move—it increases hip mobility and loosens up your groin and glutes. But unlike other stretches, this lunge can actually be a challenging workout, too.

Trust us, your legs will be feeling the burn after a few reps.