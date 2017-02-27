Fitness and Weight Loss These easy veggie tacos are secretly packed with protein

And they're vegan-friendly, too!

We asked top chefs their tricks for conjuring flavor magic from the most unexpected foods—so you can, too. First up: cashews.

Cashews have less fat than most other nuts, plus superhero stashes of metabolism-fueling magnesium. But they've got an alter ego: dairy substitute.

Soak them in water, then blend until creamy, and you have the perfect mild-flavored base for soups and sauces, or a brilliant sour cream stand-in.

Meat on the Side author and blogger Nikki Dinki loves cheese and milk.

But when she wants to keep a dish light all the way through, cashew cream is her go-to.

SPAGHETTI SQUASH TACOS WITH CASHEW SOUR CREAM

3/4 cup cashews, soaked overnight

3 Tbsp fresh lime juice

1 Tbsp distilled white vinegar

2 1/2 tsp kosher salt, divided

1 spaghetti squash (about 3 lbs), halved and seeded

2 tsp olive oil

1 medium sweet onion, sliced

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 cans green chilies (4 oz each), drained

2 tsp chili powder

1 can black beans (15 oz), rinsed

12 crispy corn taco shells or tostadas

1 cup halved cherry tomatoes

1/4 cup chopped cilantro

1. Drain cashews and combine in a blender with 1/2 cup water, lime juice, vinegar, and 1/2 tsp salt until creamy. Refrigerate.

2. Heat oven to 400°F. Place squash on a baking sheet and roast until tender, about 40 minutes. Using a fork, scrape strands into a bowl.

3. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add onion and 1/2 tsp salt and cook until tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low, add garlic, and cook until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Add green chilies, chili powder, and remaining salt and cook 2 minutes more. Stir in squash and beans and remove from heat.

4. Toast taco shells according to package directions. To assemble, spoon 1/2 cup of the squash mixture into each shell. Top with tomatoes, cilantro, and cashew sour cream.

MAKES 6 SERVINGS. Per serving (2 tacos): 297 cal, 9 g fat (1.5 g sat), 49 g carbs, 9 g sugar, 898 mg sodium, 10 g fiber, 9 g protein

This article originally appeared in the March 2017 issue of Women's Health.