Fitness and Weight Loss These easy veggie tacos are secretly packed with protein

We asked top chefs their tricks for conjuring flavor magic from the most unexpected foods—so you can, too. First up: cashews.
Cashews have less fat than most other nuts, plus superhero stashes of metabolism-fueling magnesium. But they've got an alter ego: dairy substitute.
Soak them in water, then blend until creamy, and you have the perfect mild-flavored base for soups and sauces, or a brilliant sour cream stand-in.
Meat on the Side author and blogger Nikki Dinki loves cheese and milk.
But when she wants to keep a dish light all the way through, cashew cream is her go-to.
3/4 cup cashews, soaked overnight
3 Tbsp fresh lime juice
1 Tbsp distilled white vinegar
2 1/2 tsp kosher salt, divided
1 spaghetti squash (about 3 lbs), halved and seeded
2 tsp olive oil
1 medium sweet onion, sliced
4 cloves garlic, minced
2 cans green chilies (4 oz each), drained
2 tsp chili powder
1 can black beans (15 oz), rinsed
12 crispy corn taco shells or tostadas
1 cup halved cherry tomatoes
1/4 cup chopped cilantro
1. Drain cashews and combine in a blender with 1/2 cup water, lime juice, vinegar, and 1/2 tsp salt until creamy. Refrigerate.
2. Heat oven to 400°F. Place squash on a baking sheet and roast until tender, about 40 minutes. Using a fork, scrape strands into a bowl.
3. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add onion and 1/2 tsp salt and cook until tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low, add garlic, and cook until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Add green chilies, chili powder, and remaining salt and cook 2 minutes more. Stir in squash and beans and remove from heat.
4. Toast taco shells according to package directions. To assemble, spoon 1/2 cup of the squash mixture into each shell. Top with tomatoes, cilantro, and cashew sour cream.
MAKES 6 SERVINGS. Per serving (2 tacos): 297 cal, 9 g fat (1.5 g sat), 49 g carbs, 9 g sugar, 898 mg sodium, 10 g fiber, 9 g protein
This article originally appeared in the March 2017 issue of Women's Health. For more healthy recipes, pick up a copy on newsstands now!