Sometimes squeezing in your cardio workouts can feel like a drag—especially when you're stuck on a rotation that takes you from the treadmill to the bike to the elliptical and back again.

That's why we asked Women's Health's Next Fitness Star Selena Watkins to come up with 20 fat-blasting cardio moves that will get your heart pumping without making you dread your sweat sesh.

Between the high-knee jacks and the pas de bourees, we can pretty much guarantee you won't get bored with these moves.