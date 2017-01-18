Fitness and Weight Loss 20 flat-belly breakfasts you need in your life

This article was written by Keri Glassman, R.D., and provided by our partners at Rodale Wellness.

It's the most important meal of the day, so it's only right that it not only nourishes you, but also helps keep you slim. That being said, it's easy to get stuck in a rut when it comes to your morning eats. (Hello, oatmeal every single day.)

FRENCH TOAST WITH STRAWBERRIES

1 egg

2 Tbsp skim milk

2 slices whole-wheat bread

13 strawberries, sliced

1/2 tsp powdered sugar

Whisk together egg and milk and dip bread into mixture. Cook in nonstick pan until slightly browned. Top with berries and sugar.

Total: 275 calories

The fiber in strawberries heads off hunger and also helps ward off diabetes and breast cancer.

PISTACHIO RICE PUDDING

1/2 cup uncooked instant brown rice

3/4 cup skim milk

15 pistachios

1 tsp brown sugar

1/2 tsp cinnamon

Cook rice in milk. Mix in pistachios, then top with sugar and cinnamon.

Total: 216 calories

In a study published in the Journal of the American College of Nutrition, dieters who snacked on pistachios daily recorded a lower BMI after 12 weeks than those who munched on pretzels.

PANCAKES WITH ALMOND BUTTER AND BERRIES

2 whole-wheat pancakes

1 Tbsp almond butter

1/4 cup each blackberries, blueberries, and raspberries

Total: 333 Calories

Eating almonds or almond butter at breakfast keeps your blood sugar steadier, according to a study in Nutrition & Metabolism—meaning you may be less likely to jones for a sugary fix mid-morning.

CREAMSICLE SMOOTHIE

1/2 medium banana

3/4 cup nonfat Greek yogurt

1 cup fresh orange juice

1/4 cup unsweetened plain almond milk

1/2 tsp natural vanilla extract

1/2 Tbsp orange zest

1/4 cup ice

Puree everything in a blender.

Total: 284 calories

This nut milk has roughly half the calories of skim.

TOMATO, ARTICHOKE, AND FETA FRITTATA

1 egg

1 egg white

Cooking spray

1/4 cup chopped tomato

1/2 cup canned artichoke hearts, drained and chopped

1 tsp chopped shallot

3 Tbsp crumbled feta cheese

1 slice whole-grain bread, toasted

Whisk together egg and egg white. In a skillet misted with cooking spray, cook tomato, artichoke, and shallot for 2 minutes over medium heat. Reduce heat to low and add eggs. Cover and cook 3 minutes until eggs are firm. Top with feta. Serve with toast.

Total: 286 calories

Eating whole grains may decrease inflammation, which is associated with decreased belly flab.

MUESLI WITH CHERRIES

1/3 cup steel-cut oats

1/2 cup unsweetened almond milk

1 tsp ground cloves

2 tsp honey

2 Tbsp chopped dried tart cherries

Soak oats in almond milk in the fridge overnight. In the morning, stir in remaining ingredients.

Total: 336 calories

Pigments in tart cherries may help reduce body weight and body fat, according to an animal study conducted by researchers from the University of Michigan Health System.

TOFU SCRAMBLE

1 tsp olive oil

4 oz soft tofu, crumbled

1/2 large red bell pepper, chopped

2/3 cup chopped baby portobello mushrooms

1 cup chopped spinach

1 Arnold Sandwich Thins 100% Whole Wheat

1 oz part-skim mozzarella

1/2 tsp oregano

Heat oil in a saute pan, then add tofu and vegetables. Cook for 5 to 7 minutes, stirring often. Serve on sandwich thin and top with cheese and oregano.

Total: 328 calories

Happy news, vegetarians: Soy foods are as good as other proteins for helping you drop pounds on a low-calorie diet, a study found.

ORANGE-POMEGRANATE RICOTTA TOAST

1/4 cup low-fat ricotta cheese mixed with 2 tsp honey

1 slice whole-wheat toast

1 navel orange

1 Tbsp pomegranate seeds

3/4 tsp nutmeg

Total: 291 calories

This crimson fruit may increase fat burn and weight loss, research shows. The seeds appear to activate proteins that control fat metabolism.

RICOTTA SWIRL

1 cup part-skim ricotta cheese

1 tsp honey

1/2 cup chopped papaya

1/2 tsp flaxseeds

Stir ricotta with honey, then top with papaya and flaxseeds.

Total: 400 calories

With 29 grams of protein, this bowl will keep your tummy quiet all morning.

GREENS, EGGS, AND HAM QUESADILLAS

2 La Tortilla Factory Smart & Delicious Soft Wrap Minis White Whole Wheat wraps

2 large egg whites, scrambled and cooked

1/4 cup arugula

3 oz lean deli ham

2 Tbsp crumbled feta

3/4 cup blueberries

Top each wrap with half the eggs, arugula, ham, and feta. Fold in half and warm in a skillet. Serve with blueberries.

Total: 337 calories

This antioxidant-packed fruit helps protect against obesity in mice—likely a good sign for humans.

BARLEY WITH WALNUTS AND MAPLE SYRUP

3/4 cup barley, cooked

1/2 cup nonfat milk

10 walnut halves

1/2 Tbsp maple syrup

Total: 345 calories

Haven't tried barley? You should: One study found that this whole grain is better than whole-wheat flakes at reducing hunger when subbed into hot cereal and snack mixes. Look for it in the grains section of your grocery store.

YOGURT AND GRAPEFRUIT PARFAIT

8 oz Fage Total 0% yogurt

1 Tbsp wheat germ

1/2 tsp honey

1 tsp ground flaxseed

1 medium grapefruit

Total: 252 calories

Most of grapefruit's three grams of fiber is found in the walls (the thin skin between segments). So keep the walls intact for a more filling meal.

EGG-WHITE FRITTATA WITH FETA, SPINACH, AND MUSHROOMS

2 egg whites and 1 whole egg

1/2 cup chopped fresh spinach

1/2 cup chopped button mushrooms

1 oz feta cheese

1 tsp fresh cilantro

1 slice oat-bran bread

2 oz glass 100 percent pomegranate juice mixed with 6 oz water or seltzer

Total: 362 calories

Pomegranates are not only good for the heart, but they have natural sugars to satisfy your sweet tooth and are packed with antioxidants, which boost energy, fight wrinkles, prevent blood clots and high cholesterol, and bolster your immune system.

BAGEL THIN TOPPED WITH PEANUT BUTTER AND FRUIT

1 Thomas' 100% Whole Wheat Bagel Thin

2 Tbsp natural peanut butter

1 medium banana, sliced

4 strawberries, sliced

Total: 430 calories

Strawberries contain a phytochemical that may increase the production of leptin, a hunger-suppressing hormone, and adiponectin, a hormone that accelerates fat burning and may fight diabetes.

WAFFLE TOPPED WITH YOGURT AND BLUEBERRIES

1 whole-wheat waffle

6 oz Fage Total 0% Greek yogurt

1 cup blueberries

1/4 tsp cinnamon

Total: 256 calories

Blueberries are high fiber, which helps keep your appetite in check. Plus, they're packed with anthocyanins—antioxidants that may bolster memory and protect your heart.

EGG AND AVOCADO ON TOAST

1 slice whole-wheat toast

1 egg, cooked sunny-side up

1/2 avocado, sliced

1/2 medium grapefruit (on the side)

Total: 380 calories

Starting each meal with half a grapefruit helped adults in one study lose up to 10 pounds in 12 weeks without any other dietary changes.

BAKED OATMEAL WITH APPLES AND PECANS

1/4 cup steel-cut oats

1 tsp baking powder

1/4 cup skim milk

1 egg white

3 Tbsp unsweetened applesauce

Pinch of salt

1/2 tsp cinnamon, divided

2 tsp chopped pecans

3/4 cup chopped apple

1 tsp honey

Heat oven to 350°F. Spray a ramekin with fat-free cooking spray. Combine first 6 ingredients and 1/4 tsp cinnamon and bake for 6 to 7 minutes. Top with rest of cinnamon, pecans, apple, and honey.

Total: 324 calories

Ditch the instant stuff and use steel-cut oats—they have almost four times the fiber.

TROPICAL YOGURT WITH CINNAMON TOAST

6 oz Fage Total 0% Greek Yogurt mixed with 1/4 tsp coconut extract

6 pieces dried mango, chopped

2 slices cinnamon-raisin bread

Total: 394 calories

Polyphenols in mango may activate proteins in the body that regulate metabolism and help reduce body fat.

EGG MUFFIN WITH COTTAGE CHEESE AND FRUIT

1 whole-wheat English muffin

1 hard-boiled egg, sliced

1 cup nonfat cottage cheese

1/2 medium grapefruit

Toast a split English muffin, then top each half with sliced egg. Serve cottage cheese with grapefruit wedges on top.

Total: 357 calories

Grapefruit's reputation as a diet superfruit just got a scientific boost: In a study, those who ate half a grapefruit with each meal lost more weight than those who didn't eat it.

EGGS BENEDICT

2 poached eggs

2 Tbsp nonfat Greek yogurt mixed with 1/4 tsp dried dill, 1/4 tsp lemon juice, and 1/2 tsp lemon zest

1 sprig fresh dill

1 Thomas' 100 % Whole Wheat English Muffin

1 small apple

Total: 353 calories

People who eat eggs for breakfast report feeling fuller and consume fewer calories over the next 36 hours compared with those who eat bagels.