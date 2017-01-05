Wellness Tips 5 important reasons to drink warm water in the morning

Drinking water generally keeps the body functioning well but warm water helps even more.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Warm Water play

Warm Water helps ease blocked nose

(Omigy)

Kegels Exercise How to tone the Pelvic Floor in 4 steps
Wellness Tips 5 uncommon ways to aid sleep
Wellness Tips 2 fast ways to get rid of sore throat
Wellness Tips 3 ways to keep skin in top shape during harmattan
Wellness Tips How to do a self breast exam in 4 easy steps
Wellness Tips 5 foods to avoid if you have stomach ulcer
Wellness Tips 7 fast ways to keep diet healthy
Wellness Tips Improve quality of life with these 10 simple habits
Wellness Tips 5 health issues period bleeding, pains indicate
Kayode Fahm Fitness enthusiast explores meditation, yoga, healthy living in new video

Drinking water generally keeps the body functioning well but warm water helps even more.

Drinking warm water is a great way to detoxify the body/remove impurities which in return reduces skin blemishes leaving the skin visibly smooth, soft and nourished. It's best to take warm water first thing in the morning on an empty stomach.

ALSO READ: 5 uncommon ways to aid sleep

Warm Water play

Drinking warm water first thing in the morning helps cleanses the system

(Health Secrets For You)

 

Check out five more reasons to drink warm water:

1. Helps against Constipation

Drinking warm water in the morning on an empty stomach helps bowel movement, aids smooth digestion which helps eliminate bloating and constipation.

2. For sore throat

Warm water helps sooth and make pains from sore throat more bearable/comfortable. Warm water dissolves the mucus and gets it out of the way making breathing easier and swallowing with less pain.

3. Blocked nose

Warm water works to clear the nasal passage especially in cases of blocked nose. Drinking warm water when the nose is blocked gives almost instant relief.

ALSO READ: How to tone the Pelvic Floor in 4 steps

Warm Water play

Warm Water helps ease blocked nose

(Omigy)

 

4. Great for weight loss

Drinking warm water regularly has been linked to weight loss apart from also cleansing the whole system. To be more effective, lemon or honey can be added to it.

5. Detoxes and improves digestion

Drinking warm water everyday helps improve digestion. Studies reveal warm water helps break down food easily in the stomach and reasonably help digestion by stimulating the organs.

Author

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, Olamide loves to write. She is attentive to details and believes honesty is never overrated! Reach me via olamide.olarewaju@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Wellness Tips 5 uncommon ways to aid sleepbullet
2 Wellness Tips 4 fast ways to detoxify the body naturallybullet
3 Wellness Tips 2 fast ways to get rid of sore throatbullet

Wellness

Pelvic Floor
Kegels Exercise How to tone the Pelvic Floor in 4 steps
Centenarians give tips on how to live to 100
In Spain Centenarians give tips on how to live to 100
Lola OJ
Wellness Tips 3 ways to keep skin in top shape during harmattan
5 tips for surviving Harmattan.
Wellness 5 tips for surviving Harmattan