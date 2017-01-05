Wellness Tips 5 important reasons to drink warm water in the morning

Drinking water generally keeps the body functioning well but warm water helps even more.

Drinking warm water is a great way to detoxify the body/remove impurities which in return reduces skin blemishes leaving the skin visibly smooth, soft and nourished. It's best to take warm water first thing in the morning on an empty stomach.

Check out five more reasons to drink warm water:

1. Helps against Constipation

Drinking warm water in the morning on an empty stomach helps bowel movement, aids smooth digestion which helps eliminate bloating and constipation.

2. For sore throat

Warm water helps sooth and make pains from sore throat more bearable/comfortable. Warm water dissolves the mucus and gets it out of the way making breathing easier and swallowing with less pain.

3. Blocked nose

Warm water works to clear the nasal passage especially in cases of blocked nose. Drinking warm water when the nose is blocked gives almost instant relief.

4. Great for weight loss

Drinking warm water regularly has been linked to weight loss apart from also cleansing the whole system. To be more effective, lemon or honey can be added to it.

5. Detoxes and improves digestion

Drinking warm water everyday helps improve digestion. Studies reveal warm water helps break down food easily in the stomach and reasonably help digestion by stimulating the organs.