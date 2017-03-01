Tyrese Actor sweetly announces he secretly wed on Valentine’s day [WATCH]

The actor, 38, revealed via an Instagram video on Tuesday, February 28, 2016, he quietly wed on Valentine’s Day.

  • Published:
Tyrese and his new bride

Tyrese and his new bride

(Instagram)

Mercy Johnson Actress' husband talks what keeps his marriage going

Fast and the Furious actor, Tyrese is married!

Yes! The model turned actor, 38, revealed via an Instagram video on Tuesday, February 28, 2016, he quietly wed on Valentine’s Day.

play Tyrese, wife and family (Instagram)

"Mark 10:8 And the two will become #OneFlesh | - Mr & Mrs Gibson....... #MyBlackQueen," he captioned a montage of photos from his big day, which he set to the tune of country singer Brian Courtney Wilson's song “I’ll Just Say Yes.”

 

He still hasn't revealed the name of his bride.

In the sweet video, she wears a pink satin halter gown and diamond headpiece, while the groom opted for a white tux.

Tyrese and his new bride

Tyrese and his new bride

(Instagram)

In another photo shown in the video, the newlyweds show off their wedding bands, which both consist of a bevvy of diamonds.

The video ends with a message from “Mr. & Mrs. Gibson” which reads: “The best way to express your love towards this blessed union is to keep us covered in prayer.”

play

Tyrese’s now-wife was photographed with the actor at the 33rd Annual UNCF Mayor's Masked Ball in Atlanta, Georgia, on December 17, 2016.

