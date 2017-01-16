Omawumi reaches 200L in the University of matrimony with Tosin Yussuf!

The singer and her husband are celebrating the second year of their marriage today, January 16, 2016 and of course, there is a beautiful, love-filled Instagram message from the music star to celebrate the day.

Omawumi grams a romantic picture of herself and Tosin, dressed in white and writes;"I want to thank my Husband for loving me and being so patient with me."

The singer also thinks she has been an amazing wife and mom to Tosin, and that she deserves a pat on the back!

"...and I want use this opportunity to give my self a high five for just being the fabulous Mrs Y!" she adds.

And of course, there is more. "God continue to keep us. Happy 200Level in this university of matrimony of life," she concludes.

The 'Bottom Belle' singer and her hubby married in Lagos on January 16, 2015, after they had their traditional marriage ceremony in Warri on September 13, 2014.

From Pulse Weddings, happy anniversary to Omawumi and Tosin!