Omawunmi Singer, hubby celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Omawunmi Megbele and Tosin Yussuf celebrate their second year in blissful matrimony.

  • Published: , Refreshed:


Omawumi reaches 200L in the University of matrimony with Tosin Yussuf!

The singer and her husband are celebrating the second year of their marriage today, January 16, 2016 and of course, there is a beautiful, love-filled Instagram message from the music star to celebrate the day.

play Tosin Yusuf and Omawumi (Naij)

 

Omawumi grams a romantic picture of herself and Tosin, dressed in white and writes;"I want to thank my Husband for loving me and being so patient with me."

ALSO READ: Flashback to Tonto Dikeh, Oladunni Churchill’s colourful traditional wedding

The singer also thinks she has been an amazing wife and mom to Tosin, and that she deserves a pat on the back!

"...and I want use this opportunity to give my self a high five for just being the fabulous Mrs Y!" she adds.

play Omawumi and Tosin Yussuf married in 2015 (NET)

 

And of course, there is more. "God continue to keep us. Happy 200Level in this university of matrimony of life," she concludes.

The 'Bottom Belle' singer and her hubby married in Lagos on January 16, 2015, after they had their traditional marriage ceremony in Warri on September 13, 2014.

From Pulse Weddings, happy anniversary to Omawumi and Tosin!

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is an associate at Pulse. He's mindlessly addicted to fried plantains, steadfastly supports Manchester United, and everything musical that proceeds out of Asa’s mouth.

