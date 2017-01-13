Tonto Dikeh and Oladunni Churchill have been married for close to two years now.

We go down memory lane and bring back memories from their wedding ceremony.

Nollywood actress and screen diva Tonto Dikeh raised a few eyebrows when it appeared she was going to get married few years back.

After few months of suspense, Tonto tied the knot with Oladunni Churchill in Obiokpor Local government of Rivers state and it was one heck of a ceremony!

The couple had only a traditional wedding ceremony, and she would later explain that the decision was because she was pregnant with her son, , at the time.

Just before the wedding itself, there was an introduction ceremony and Tonto got a $60K ring from her sweetheart which was [of course] flaunted on Instagram for all to see.

For the wedding ceremony, the couple wore matching traditional fabric in shades of white, cream and gold, and looked just gorgeous in their outfits.

We remember Tonto and Oladunni's traditional wedding ceremony as one that showed luxury, elegance and eye-catching beauty.

The marriage, judging by all the actress shows us on IG, has been spectacular and filled with many moments of happiness and romance.

There was the surprise birthday party Tonto threw for her hubby, there was the Lexus car gift she got from him , an iPhone 7 rose gold , and there was also that time she gushed about breastfeeding her son , among many others.