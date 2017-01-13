Flashback Friday Tonto Dikeh, Oladunni Churchill’s colourful traditional wedding

Throwback to when Tonto Dikeh and Oladunni Churchill had their traditional wedding ceremony in August, 2015.

  Published:
Image

Tonto Dikeh and Oladunni Churchill have been married for close to two years now.

We go down memory lane and bring back memories from their wedding ceremony.

Nollywood actress and screen diva Tonto Dikeh raised a few eyebrows when it appeared she was going to get married few years back.

After few months of suspense, Tonto tied the knot with Oladunni Churchill in Obiokpor Local government of Rivers state and it was one heck of a ceremony!

Pictures from Tonto Dikeh, Oladunni Churchill's traditional wedding play Tonto Dikeh and Oladunni Churchill.png (Cannan Bee Photography)

 

The couple had only a traditional wedding ceremony, and she would later explain that the decision was because she was pregnant with her son, , at the time.

play Tonto Dikeh flashes a priceless smile on her wedding day, August 2015 (Canaan Bee Photography)

Just before the wedding itself, there was an introduction ceremony and Tonto got a $60K ring from her sweetheart which was [of course] flaunted on Instagram for all to see.

For the wedding ceremony, the couple wore matching traditional fabric in shades of white, cream and gold, and looked just gorgeous in their outfits.

play Tonto's $60k rock! (Canaan Bee Photography)

 

We remember Tonto and Oladunni's traditional wedding ceremony as one that showed luxury, elegance and eye-catching beauty.

The marriage, judging by all the actress shows us on IG, has been spectacular and filled with many moments of happiness and romance.

play Tonto and Oladunni share akiss in their traditional wedding day, January 2017 (Canaan Bee Photography)

There was the surprise birthday party Tonto threw for her hubby, there was the Lexus car gift she got from him, an iPhone 7 rose gold, and there was also that time she gushed about breastfeeding her son, among many others.

Despite rumours that the couple might now be experiencing some problems in their marriage, all that came to mind for today's Flash Back Friday, is the joy and laughter on the faces of Tonto Dikeh and Oladunni Churchill when they wedded in August 2015...

