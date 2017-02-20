Amen and Lizzy's wedding is so heartwarming, so true, so romantic and oh so dreamy... it's hard to not fall in love with their love.

Lizzy O aka The DIY Lady and her Boo, Amen actually tied the knot in 2016, but following the recent release of their wedding clip by Bella Naija, we are drawn into the beauty of their fairy tale and the true love they found in each other's arms.

Amen and Lizzy's love story follows a path of initial friendzoning, a traumatizing accident and turning it all around with the discovery of love's marvellous beauty.

After Amen's super interesting wedding proposal in November 2015, the couple got married in 2016 and had one of the best first dances in recent memory.

A clip of the heartwarming moment appeared on the bride's Instagram feed yesterday and she writes "Exactly 5 months ago today, this happened. Our #FirstDance was very special though I loved almost everything about our wedding day.

All of the time I spent at the gym to ensure that I could dance endlessly paid off."

The Internet, and us at Pulse Weddings can't have enough of the emotional moment and we've decided to share with you, too.

Catch the remarkable #Amizzy2016 wedding dance moves in the video below.