Muhammed Indimi Billionaire's son to marry Hadiza Sheriff on January 14, 2017

Another one of Mohammed Indimi's son, Mustafa, is set to marry Hadiza, who is Ali Modu Sheriff's niece.

  • Published:
Mustafa Indimi and Hadiza Sheriff play

Mustafa Indimi and Hadiza Sheriff

(Linda Ikeji's Blog)

Mustafa Indimi and Hadiza Sheriff will be married on January 14 2017, according to reports.

The groom is the son of Mohammed Indimi, a Maiduguri-based billionaire and the bride, who graduated from Harvard in 2016, is the niece of former Borno state Governor, Ali Modu Sheriff.

The bride, who is also of Somalia-Italian heritage is prepares for the impending big day and shares a photo on Instagram, adding the caption “Festivities begin.” – a caption which has been said to be in reference to her bridal shower.

play Hadiza Sheriff (Instagram)

 

The caption was attached to a picture shared on January 8, 2017, in which three iPhones with the inscription, #BALCE2017 [The official wedding hashtag] and 14:01, the date of the wedding.

play Mustafa Indimi (Linda Ikeji's Blog)

There was also a big letter '6' at a corner, a supposed allusion to the number of days left before the ceremony.

Hopefully, the ceremony will be as colourful as that of Mustafa's brother, Ahmed, who married President Buhari's daughter, Zahra, only few weeks ago.

play iPhones as posted by the bride-to-be on her Instagram page (IG)

Just few weeks ago also, Ali  Modu Sheriff's daughter, Halima married to her beau, Ronnie Dankabo in  Borno state.

These two weddings were documented on Hadiza Sheriff's IG feed, where she congratulated the couple.

It's her turn now, and from us at Pulse Weddings, we say a hearty congratulations and wish Hadiza and Mustafa a blissful married life.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is an associate at Pulse. He's mindlessly addicted to fried plantains, steadfastly supports Manchester United, and everything musical that proceeds out of Asa’s mouth.

