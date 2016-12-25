Mugabe :  70 year old aide marries his 23 year old bride

Mathema noticed Nare when she was on her industrial attachment at the government complex in 2014.
Mathema noticed Nare when she was on her industrial attachment at the government complex in 2014.
They got married on Thursday, 22nd December. 2016 after Nare graduated from the Midlands State University in November 2016.
Cain Mathema, a known savage and womanizer reportedly left his wife to marry his 20-year-old maid in 2009, He later divorced her in 2013 after meeting Nare.
Written by Lanre Shitta
Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.