Mugabe :  70 year old aide marries his 23 year old bride

President Mugabe's aide and Governor of the Mathebeleland North Province, Cain Mathema married his 23-year-old lover, Bathabetsoe Nare in a colorful wedding at Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.'Zimbabwe media reported.

Mathema noticed Nare when she was on her industrial attachment at the government complex in 2014.

They got married on Thursday, 22nd December. 2016 after Nare graduated from the Midlands State University in November 2016.

Cain Mathema, a known savage and womanizer reportedly left his wife to marry his 20-year-old maid in 2009, He later divorced her in 2013 after meeting Nare.

Written by Lanre Shitta