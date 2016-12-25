Home > Weddings >

Mugabe :  70 year old aide marries his 23 year old bride

Mugabe 70 year old aide marries his 23 year old bride

Mathema noticed Nare when she was on her industrial attachment at the government complex in 2014.

  • Published:
  play

Bisi Alimi Gay rights activist finally shares pictures from wedding
Nigerian Wedding Football player, Anthony Ujah weds in Lagos
Margot Robbie Hollywood actress confirms secret wedding ceremony
Michael Phelps Star Olympian shares clip, photos from wedding
Sanusi Lamido Sanusi Emir's daughter to marry today, Friday December 23, 2016!
Carlos Tevez Argentine footballer marries long-term girlfriend

President Mugabe's aide and Governor of the Mathebeleland North Province, Cain Mathema married his 23-year-old lover, Bathabetsoe Nare in a colorful wedding at Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.'Zimbabwe media reported.

Mathema noticed Nare when she was on her industrial attachment at the government complex in 2014.

They got married on Thursday, 22nd December. 2016 after Nare graduated from the Midlands State University in November 2016. 

Cain Mathema, a known savage and womanizer reportedly left his wife to marry his 20-year-old maid in 2009, He later divorced her in 2013 after meeting Nare.

Written by Lanre Shitta

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Obalolu Davies

Obalolu Davies Obalolu is a passionate writer who believes hardwork and dedication will get you anywhere in life.

Top 3

1 Sanusi Lamido Sanusi Emir's daughter, Mallam Abubakar Umar Kurfi are...bullet
2 Sanusi Lamido Sanusi Pictures as Emir's daughter holds Wedding Walimat...bullet
3 Sanusi Lamido Sanusi Emir's daughter to marry today, Friday December...bullet

Weddings

Guide to getting bae a gift for the holidays
For Men 5 gifts not to give bae in this season
 
Carlos Tevez Argentine footballer marries long-term girlfriend
Bisi Alimi shares pictures from wedding
Bisi Alimi Gay rights activist finally shares pictures from wedding
Michael Phelps Star Olympian shares clip, photos from wedding